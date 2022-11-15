×
Julia Fox Unexpectedly Accessorizes Torn Denim & Platforms With Car Boot

By Aaron Royce
Julia Fox
Julia Fox took heavy metal accessorizing to new heights in her latest viral TikTok video.

The “Uncut Gems” actress strutted down a sidewalk in her latest video, wearing light blue denim jeans with distressed knees and a gray hoodie. When layered with a matching denim shoulder handbag and a black jacket, Fox created a versatile and comfortable fall outfit. Giving it a utilitarian twist was a green and silver metal car boot — a piece of hardware attached to car tires when they’ve been penalized with unpaid parking tickets — which Fox wore as a makeshift necklace.

@juliafoxTHE BOOT:REIMAGINED♬ this is viral lol – libra 🇰🇿

For those wondering what her accessory of choice was, Fox was quick to clarify in the comments: “They put it on ur tire when u don’t pay ur tickets,” she stated.

When it came to footwear, Fox slipped on a pair of black platform boots. Thick tall soles and rounded toes appeared to form her shoes’ base; the style wasn’t fully visible beneath her jeans, but nonetheless added a grungy finish to her attire.

This is the latest bold fashion moment for Fox, who made waves earlier this month while attending the 2022 CFDA Awards in hidden heels and a cutout gown with a bra-like bodice.

Julia Fox, CFDA, CFDA Awards, CFDA Awards 2022, red carpet, New York City, bra, briefs, black bra, bra gown, cutout gown, turtleneck gown, clutch, heels
Julia Fox attends the 2022 CFDA Awards at Casa Cipriani in New York City on Nov. 7, 2022.
CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Fox has worn a variety of sleek dresses and catsuits on past red carpets, hailing from Alexander Wang, Dior and Jean Paul Gaultier. The “PVT Chat” actress‘ formal footwear has also included pointed-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin, Giuseppe Zanotti and Manolo Blahnik. In recent weeks, Fox has become a rising star in the fashion world, attending Diesel and Versace shows during Fashion Month and making her runway debut in LaQuan Smith’s fall 2022 fashion show.

