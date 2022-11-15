Julia Fox Unexpectedly Accessorizes Torn Denim & Platforms With Car Boot

Julia Fox took heavy metal accessorizing to new heights in her latest viral TikTok video.

The “Uncut Gems” actress strutted down a sidewalk in her latest video, wearing light blue denim jeans with distressed knees and a gray hoodie. When layered with a matching denim shoulder handbag and a black jacket, Fox created a versatile and comfortable fall outfit. Giving it a utilitarian twist was a green and silver metal car boot — a piece of hardware attached to car tires when they’ve been penalized with unpaid parking tickets — which Fox wore as a makeshift necklace.

For those wondering what her accessory of choice was, Fox was quick to clarify in the comments: “They put it on ur tire when u don’t pay ur tickets,” she stated.

When it came to footwear, Fox slipped on a pair of black platform boots. Thick tall soles and rounded toes appeared to form her shoes’ base; the style wasn’t fully visible beneath her jeans, but nonetheless added a grungy finish to her attire.

This is the latest bold fashion moment for Fox, who made waves earlier this month while attending the 2022 CFDA Awards in hidden heels and a cutout gown with a bra-like bodice.

Julia Fox attends the 2022 CFDA Awards at Casa Cipriani in New York City on Nov. 7, 2022. CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Fox has worn a variety of sleek dresses and catsuits on past red carpets, hailing from Alexander Wang, Dior and Jean Paul Gaultier. The “PVT Chat” actress‘ formal footwear has also included pointed-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin, Giuseppe Zanotti and Manolo Blahnik. In recent weeks, Fox has become a rising star in the fashion world, attending Diesel and Versace shows during Fashion Month and making her runway debut in LaQuan Smith’s fall 2022 fashion show.

