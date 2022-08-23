Julia Fox Chicly Destroys Bloody Teddy Bear in Edgy Silk Lingerie for ‘The Perfect Magazine’

Julia Fox took her edgy sense of style to new heights in her latest editorial, starring in The Perfect Magazine‘s September 2022 issue as its “Perfect Moment” recipient.

While posing for Zhong Lin’s lens in a video shared to the title’s Instagram page, Fox wore several daring outfits. One was encompassed by a set of bronze silk lingerie, featuring a ruched bra and matching shorts. Another featured a sheer beige dress, which included a ruffled texture and a flowing train. Fox completed her outfits with voluminous hair and a long gold manicure.

When it came to shoes, the “Uncut Gems” actress appeared to go barefoot for most of her photo shoot. However, she amplified her ensembles’ drama by striking numerous poses, roaring and shaking a torn teddy bear in her mouth — made up to appear splattered with blood.

Fox’s Perfect editorial moment is her latest dramatically daring fashion outing. In recent weeks, the star has made an array of statements, from a latex cutout dress to a coat that was literally set on fire.

Julia Fox is seen on August 11, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. CREDIT: GC Images

Fox has worn a variety of sleek dresses and catsuits on past red carpets, hailing from Alexander Wang, Dior and Jean Paul Gaultier. The “PVT Chat” actress‘ formal footwear has also included pointed-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin, Giuseppe Zanotti and Manolo Blahnik. In recent weeks, Fox has become a rising star in the fashion world, attending Diesel and Versace shows during Fashion Month and making her runway debut in LaQuan Smith’s Fall 2022 fashion show.

