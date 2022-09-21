Julia Fox Zips Into Micro-Miniskirt, Slick Stiletto Boots & Blue Highlights for Diesel’s Spring 2023 Show

Julia Fox brought her edgy style abroad to Italy, touching down for Milan Fashion Week.

On Saturday, the “Uncut Gems” actress stepped out in Milan for Diesel’s Spring 2023 fashion show, spotted in a dark blue collared jacket and micro-miniskirt. Painted with hues of black, white and light blue to look like denim, her Diesel outfit featured a pointed collar and bodice cups and boning, while her skirt — like the jacket — included a vertical silver front zipper. Together, the set created a streamlined look that was daringly reminiscent of Y2K style.

Julia Fox leaves her hotel for Diesel’s Spring 2023 show in Milan during Milan Fashion Week on Sept. 21, 2022. CREDIT: Stefano Costantino / MEGA

Fox completed her outfit with matching gloves and a black leather mini bag, featuring a gold chain strung with “Diesel” lettering charms. Her outfit also gained a sharp twist from her matching blue highlights, creating a truly head-to-toe statement.

Related Heidi Klum Embraces Braless & 'No-Pants' Trend In Oversized Blazer & Thigh-High Boots For Milan Fashion Week With Daughter Leni Klum Julia Fox Flaunts Her Love for Leather in Studded Top and Snake-Printed Boots at Hennessy Party Julia Fox Shows A New York Version of 'The Little Mermaid' in Sculpted Acrylic Top & Heels at NYFW

When it came down to footwear, Fox walked in a set of calf-high heeled boots. Her black pair featured glossy patent leather uppers with triangular pointed toes. Completing the set were stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height, adding to her outfit’s edgy nature and providing it with a versatile base.

A closer look at Fox’s boots. CREDIT: Stefano Costantino / MEGA

Diesel’s Spring 2023 collection broke new ground for the brand — while its show, virally, was open to the public and featured a massive inflatable sculpture. Filled with references to biker and skateboarding cultures, Glenn Martens showcased an array of faded, frayed and coated leather and denim within long coats, layered jeans and zip-up garments in a palette of classic blues, as well as punchy orange, yellow and pink.

The collections’ edge was further exemplified through its detailing, which included camouflage patterns, crocodile embossments and Diesel’s signature “D” logo. Rounding out the line were coordinating 1DR top-handle bags, as well as slick heeled boots accented with the same “D”l logo Martens has now made instantly recognizable.

Models walk in Diesel’s Spring 2023 runway show during Milan Fashion Week on Sept. 21, 2022. CREDIT: Tristan Fewings/Getty Images

Fox has worn a variety of sleek dresses and catsuits on past red carpets, hailing from Alexander Wang, Dior and Jean Paul Gaultier. The “PVT Chat” actress‘ formal footwear has also included pointed-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin, Giuseppe Zanotti and Manolo Blahnik. In recent weeks, Fox has become a rising star in the fashion world, attending Diesel and Versace shows during Fashion Month and making her runway debut in LaQuan Smith’s Fall 2022 fashion show.

Click through the gallery to see Fox’s best style moments.