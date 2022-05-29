Julia Fox Deepens Love for Leather in All-Black Outfit with Thigh-High Boots

For Julia Fox, leather is practically a neutral. After all, the actress has stepped out wearing the material in pieces ranging from a barely-there bandeau and trousers to a gown with a halter neckline sculpted to look like a human hand. With her latest look, Fox is continuing her penchant for the material — while debuting a new beauty statement.

Fox posed in a backless trench coat, composed of black leather. The buttoned outerwear included a belted silhouette and broad structured shoulders, a staple of ’80s “power dressing.” Beneath the jacket, Fox appeared to be wearing a matching miniskirt and low-cut silver top. With its’ length and closed silhouette, the star’s outfit was seemingly made to appear like the jacket was her sole attire.

The “Uncut Gems” actress also took the opportunity to showcase her latest daring beauty statement: bleached eyebrows, following in the steps of stars including Kendall Jenner and Kim Kardashian.

Julia Fox poses and displays her bleached eyebrows on May 29, 2022. CREDIT: notclint/RACHPOOT.COM / SplashNews.com

When it came to shoes, Fox boosted her outfit with a pair of thigh-high boots. The tall style featured black leather uppers with triangular pointed toes, as well as stiletto heels totaling 4-5 inches in height. The style created a monochrome appearance while giving Fox’s look a more streamlined silhouette and slick edge.

Tall boots like Fox’s are a year-round trend from their streamlining abilities, due to their tall silhouette and ability to be layered beneath a range of garments. Styles with pointed toes, stiletto and block heels are top trends within the style, like new pairs by Stuart Weitzman, Proenza Schouler and Michael Costello. Aside from Fox, stars like Rosalia, Camila Cabello and Gwen Stefani have also slipped on towering Courreges, Le Silla and Casadei boots in recent weeks.

A closer look at Fox’s boots. CREDIT: notclint/RACHPOOT.COM / SplashNews.com

Fox has worn a variety of sleek dresses and catsuits on past red carpets, hailing from Wang, Dior and Jean Paul Gaultier. The “No Sudden Moves” actress‘ formal footwear has also included pointed-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin, Giuseppe Zanotti and Manolo Blahnik. In recent weeks, Fox has become a rising star in the fashion world, attending Diesel and Versace shows during Fashion Month and making her runway debut in LaQuan Smith’s Fall 2022 fashion show.

