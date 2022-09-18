Julia Fox Flaunts Her Love for Leather in Studded Top and Snake-Printed Boots at Hennessy Party

Julia Fox is ensuring everyone knows her love for leather, giving the texture a Western twist for a Hennessy cocktail party this weekend.

On Saturday, the “Uncut Gems” actress stopped by the V.S.O.P event during the wrestling match between Canelo Álvarez and Gennady Golovkin II. For the “Canelo vs. GGG” event, Fox wore a brown zip-up leather top with a deep neckline and cropped silhouette. Adding a grungy finish to the piece were dark rounded stud accents, as well as sharp pointed bottom cutouts that created a corset-like effect. Fox finished her outfit with black belted leather pants and a dark brown leather ring-accented shoulder bag.

Julia Fox attends the Canelo vs. GGG Hennessy V.S.O.P cocktail party at Hyde Lounge in T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Sept. 17, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Hennessy USA

Fox completed her ensemble with a Western finish, opting for a set of heeled boots with elongated squared toes. Completing the pair were fluted heels likely totaling 3-4 inches in height. Fox’s pair also prominently featured smoke-printed uppers in an ombre brown and tan palette, adding to its edgy appearance.

A closer look at Fox’s boots. CREDIT: Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images for Hennessy USA

However, this isn’t Fox’s only bold fashion moment in recent weeks. During New York Fashion Week on Sunday, Fox appeared on the rain-soaked runway for Tommy Hilfiger’s Fall 2022 show in sheer monogrammed tights and a striped red and navy blue knit bodysuit, paired with leather gloves, a mini bag and platform pumps.

Julia Fox walks in Tommy Hilfiger’s Fall 2022 runway show during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 11, 2022. CREDIT: Thomas Concordia/Getty Images

Fox has worn a variety of sleek dresses and catsuits on past red carpets, hailing from Alexander Wang, Dior and Jean Paul Gaultier. The “PVT Chat” actress‘ formal footwear has also included pointed-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin, Giuseppe Zanotti and Manolo Blahnik. In recent weeks, Fox has become a rising star in the fashion world, attending Diesel and Versace shows during Fashion Month and making her runway debut in LaQuan Smith’s Fall 2022 fashion show.

