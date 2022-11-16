Julia Fox Poses in Deconstructed Blazer, Cutout Bra & Leather Thigh-High Boots at ‘Thierry Mugler: Couturissime’ Exhibit

Julia Fox brought her love for leather to the opening of the new “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” exhibit at Brooklyn Museum. Held on Tuesday night in New York, the event drew a range of star attendees, including Kylie Jenner, Tinashe and Lourdes Leon.

The “Uncut Gems” star posed for the occasion in a slick ensemble, featuring a pale gray cropped blazer with pointed lapels that trailed into long front straps. Two round front cutouts on the jacket revealed a black bra beneath, which also featured cutout straps for a slick layered appearance. Fox completed her attire with a low-rise reddish-brown leather skirt, which featured a knee-length hem and daring waist-high slit positioned at the front of her outfit.

Julia Fox attends the “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” exhibit’s opening night at Brooklyn Museum in New York on Nov. 15, 2022. CREDIT: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

Julia Fox attends the “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” exhibit’s opening night at Brooklyn Museum in New York on Nov. 15, 2022. CREDIT: Theo Wargo/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Fox slipped into leather thigh-high boots — one of her go-to styles. This set featured dark brown uppers in an over-the-knee silhouette, complete with triangular toes and thin 2-3-inch stiletto heels. The set gained a biker-core edge from circular knee accents and elastic upper panels, creating a pair that was both versatile and perfect in sync with Fox’s own futuristic grunge.

Julia Fox attends the “Thierry Mugler: Couturissime” exhibit’s opening night at Brooklyn Museum in New York on Nov. 15, 2022. CREDIT: Theo Wargo/Getty Images