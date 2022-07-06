×
Julia Fox Swaps Leather Biker Dress and Boots for Extreme Cutouts at Haute Couture Week in Paris

By Aaron Royce
Paris is burning — and Julia Fox lit the match! The actress’ fashion takeover of the City of Light during Haute Couture Week continued on Tuesday, thanks to two drastically different takes on the LBD.

To kick off the day, Fox made an entrance in a slick leather dress at Alexandre Vauthier’s Fall 2022 couture show. Before sitting in the front row, Fox struck a pose in a peplum silhouette that merged a knee-length pencil skirt with a classic biker jacket — given an ’80s twist from rounded sleeves. Adding a distinct edge to the piece were numerous details, including a wide buckled top belt, full-body zipper and matching gloves covered in silver eyelets.

Julia Fox attends Alexandre Vauthier’s Haute Couture Fall 2022 show during Haute Couture Week in Paris on July 5, 2022.
CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA
Julia Fox attends Alexandre Vauthier’s Haute Couture Fall 2022 show during Haute Couture Week in Paris on July 5, 2022.
CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

Fox’s accessories included a flared silver collar necklace and thick hoop earrings, plus a small leather shoulder bag accented with chains, eyelets, buckles and an Eiffel Tower charm. Finishing her look was a set of knee-high black boots with leather uppers, pointed toes and stiletto heels — creating a bold monochrome moment.

Later that evening, Fox slipped into similar boots in a thigh-high silhouette for a MyTheresa dinner, celebrating its exclusive Mugler capsule launch. For this occasion, the “Uncut Gems” actress swapped her peplum biker dress for a distinctly daring number: a black minidress with wide front cutouts across the neckline and bodice. Adding to the piece’s extreme barely-there look was a bra-like upper strap, as well as a thin miniskirt topped with thong straps. Fox posed in the look for a group photo on the retailer’s Instagram page, alongside Cindy Bruni, Rina Sawayama and Nina Kraviz. The collection retails from $442-$3438 on MyTheresa’s website.

Since she debuted a daring thong-strap skirt on a bridge in Paris on Sunday, Fox has quickly become one to watch during Couture Week’s Fall 2022 season. Since her arrival, the actress has walked the runway for Patou’s first live couture show, as well as attended Iris Van Herpen’s couture show and Schiaparelli’s afterparty.

Julia Fox, Schiaparelli, gown, afterparty, Paris, printed gown, heels, couture, Haute Couture Week
Julia Fox arrives at Schiaparelli’s Fall 2022 couture show afterparty in Paris on July 4, 2022.
CREDIT: Raw Image LTD/MEGA

Fox has worn a variety of sleek dresses and catsuits on past red carpets, hailing from Alexander Wang, Dior and Jean Paul Gaultier. The “PVT Chat” actress‘ formal footwear has also included pointed-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin, Giuseppe Zanotti and Manolo Blahnik. In recent weeks, Fox has become a rising star in the fashion world, attending Diesel and Versace shows during Fashion Month and making her runway debut in LaQuan Smith’s Fall 2022 fashion show.

