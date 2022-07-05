Julia Fox Strikes A Pose in Dramatic Printed Gown at Iris Van Herpen’s Couture Afterparty in Paris

Julia Fox is continuing her Paris takeover this week, thanks to Iris Van Herpen. On Monday, the actress was spotted attending the brand’s afterparty following its Fall 2022 fashion show during Haute Couture Week.

The “No Sudden Moves” star posed ahead of the afterparty wearing a flowing gown. The dramatic piece featured a sculpted quilted white, beige and gray top resembling a structured corset, complete with a swirling upper bodice. Its flowing quilted skirt, flaring out in a bold train, included an abstract beige, white and burgundy print that featured human faces and budding flowers. Fox’s accessories of choice included asymmetric metal earrings and a clear plastic shoulder bag with a gray and brown fur handle — containing, among other items, her phone and a COVID-19 vaccination card.

Julia Fox arrives at Schiaparelli’s Fall 2022 couture show afterparty in Paris on July 4, 2022. CREDIT: Raw Image LTD/MEGA

Julia Fox arrives at Schiaparelli’s Fall 2022 couture show afterparty in Paris on July 4, 2022. CREDIT: Raw Image LTD/MEGA

Though Fox’s footwear was not visible, her now-signature thigh-high boots, pointed-toe pumps or towering platform heels likely completed her afterparty outfit. However, this wasn’t her only bold look of the day. Earlier that afternoon, the “Uncut Gems” actress posed with Coco Rocha, Sevdaliza and Miss Fame at Herpen’s Fall 2022 couture show, wearing a fully 3D-textured black and white heater-necked gown with black stiletto-heeled pumps. The punchy moment was caught on-camera by WWD.

Fox’s Parisian jaunt has been a much-discussed topic as of late. On Sunday, the actress made headlines for wearing a thong strap-accented miniskirt and Alexander Wang boots on a bridge, shortly before walking in Patou’s Fall 2022 couture show — notably the brand’s first physical runway production — during Haute Couture Week. The runway moment was Fox’s second, after debuting in LaQuan Smith’s Fall 2022 show during New York Fashion Week in February.

Julia Fox on the runway for LaQuan Smith’s fall ’22 NYFW show. CREDIT: Splash

Fox has worn a variety of sleek dresses and catsuits on past red carpets, hailing from Wang, Dior and Jean Paul Gaultier. The “PVT Chat” actress‘ formal footwear has also included pointed-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin, Giuseppe Zanotti and Manolo Blahnik. In recent weeks, Fox has become a rising star in the fashion world, attending Diesel and Versace shows during Fashion Month and making her runway debut in LaQuan Smith’s Fall 2022 fashion show.

