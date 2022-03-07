Julia Fox Revamps Cutouts in Hip-Baring Dress, Peekaboo Bra and Slick Boots at Independent Spirit Awards

Julia Fox gave the cutout dress trend a daring twist while at the Independent Spirit Awards at the Santa Monica Pier on Sunday evening. The actress attended the ceremony with a range of stars, including Kristen Stewart, Andrew Garfield, Lily James and more.

The “Uncut Gems” actress posed on the red carpet in a daring cutout dress, which featured a one-shoulder silhouette in a silky ruched black fabric. Fox’s piece gained a utilitarian edge from numerous pocket and drawstring accents. Her look’s boldest elements came from a large hip cutout on her dress, as well as an exposed black bra on its opposite side—creating the illusion of an allover top cutout effect. Her ensemble was finished with rings, a twisted arm cuff and her now-signature heavy black eyeshadow.

Julia Fox attends the 37th Annual Independent Spirit Awards at Santa Monica Pier in California on March 6, 2022. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

When it came to shoes, Fox slipped on a pair of black leather Balenciaga boots. Her style from the French fashion brand featured pointed toes and an exaggerated heel counter, as well as sharp stiletto heels totaling 3-4 inches in height. Similar to previous pairs she’s worn, the style streamlined her look and gave it an equally sleek finish.

A closer look at Fox’s boots. CREDIT: Michael Buckner for Variety

Boots like Fox’s are a year-round trend, with most pairs featuring knee-high to over-the-knee silhouettes for fuller coverage. Styles with pointed toes, block or stiletto heels have proven to be the most popular, as seen in new pairs by Amina Muaddi, The Kooples and Zadig and Voltaire. In addition to Fox, stars like Chrissy Teigen, Kim Kardashian and Dua Lipa have slipped on Saint Laurent, Paris Texas and Calvin Klein boots in recent weeks.

Fox has worn a variety of sleek dresses and catsuits on past red carpets, hailing from Dior, Alexander Wang and Jean Paul Gaultier. The “No Sudden Moves” actress‘ formal footwear has also included pointed-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin, Giuseppe Zanotti and Manolo Blahnik. In recent weeks, Fox has become a rising star in the fashion world, attending events for Paris Fashion Week and making her runway debut walking in LaQuan Smith’s Fall 2022 fashion show.

