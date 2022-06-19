Julia Fox Boosts Heels with Polaroid Skirt, Wet-Look Gown and More for ‘Vogue Czechoslovakia’

Julia Fox is continuing her dynamic fashion statement streak — this time, as the covergirl for “Vogue Czechoslovakia.”

The “Uncut Gems” actress posed for Cameron Postforoosh’s lens, wearing a black leather Prada overcoat over a silver breastplate. Paired with a short haircut and posing against a column with a pear atop it, Fox was both chic and surrealist on the cover.

In another Instagram Reel from the publication, Fox is wears numerous additional pieces from the editorial. A key look is a one-shouldered draped gold gown with a daring thigh-high slit and cutouts — plus a wet texture for a “water-dipped” look. The star also posed in black stiletto pumps with a particularly daring and artistic outfit: a skirt made of Polaroid photographs, as well as two individual photos attached to her fingernails held above her chest — all, naturally, of Fox herself.

“What are you wearing, Julia?” a voice asks behind the camera in the Instagram Reel.

“Myself,” Fox aptly replies.

However, the activist didn’t skimp on glamour for the occasion. Other photos find Fox wearing a pink and red color-blocked minidress with a sparkling statement necklace, composed of diamonds and colored stones. The actress also donned a black minidress with thick block-heeled platforms, as well as a sculpted silver cuff bracelet and matching drop earrings.

One of Fox’s most glamorous ensembles – reshared on Instagram by designer Christian Cowan — featured the “PVT Chat” actress in platform sandals, wearing Cowan’s own Spring 2022 gown. The statement piece featured allover glittering sequins with a plunging cutout bodice and flared skirt. Completing Fox’s outfit were more unusual accessories, which still made a statement: an unpeeled banana and sparkling diamond bracelet.

Fox has worn a variety of sleek dresses and catsuits on past red carpets, hailing from Dior, Alexander Wang and Jean Paul Gaultier. The “No Sudden Moves” actress‘ formal footwear has also included pointed-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin, Giuseppe Zanotti and Manolo Blahnik. In recent weeks, Fox has become a rising star in the fashion world, attending events for Paris Fashion Week and making her runway debut walking in LaQuan Smith’s Fall 2022 fashion show.

Click through the gallery to see Fox’s best style moments.