Julia Fox Reviews Her Fashion Design Career at Franziska Fox in Cutouts for TikTok

Julia Fox reminisced on her fashion design career in her latest viral TikTok video.

The “Uncut Gems” actress shared a new TikTok video, commenting on her rise to fame over the years. In the video, Fox wore a black top with cutout straps, highlighting her role as the designer of Franziska Fox in a series of images. In particular, she rated an array of Franziska Fox’s cutout dresses, tops and separates — worn over the years by stars including Kylie Jenner and Robin Wright — and showcased one of the brand’s old ad campaigns, as well as her own “viral” throwback photo from Art Basel in a cutout thong-style miniskirt.

“As you can see, I’ve been a muse quite a while,” Fox stated, referencing a 2014 Elle article on Franziska Fox — which she opened the video with — and her viral “muse” comments from a February “Call Her Daddy” interview.

When it came to footwear, Fox’s shoes were not visible — though it’s likely she was barefoot if at home. However, Fox has also become known for favoring sleek platform and stiletto-heeled boots, which she could have donned as well. The video is the latest bold moment for Fox, who made waves earlier this month while attending the 2022 CFDA Awards in hidden heels and a cutout gown with a bra-like bodice.

Julia Fox attends the 2022 CFDA Awards at Casa Cipriani in New York City on Nov. 7, 2022. CREDIT: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

Fox has worn a variety of sleek dresses and catsuits on past red carpets, hailing from Alexander Wang, Dior and Jean Paul Gaultier. The “PVT Chat” actress‘ formal footwear has also included pointed-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin, Giuseppe Zanotti and Manolo Blahnik. In recent weeks, Fox has become a rising star in the fashion world, attending Diesel and Versace shows during Fashion Month and making her runway debut in LaQuan Smith’s fall 2022 fashion show.

