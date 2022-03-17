Julia Fox Brings Double Denim New Life with Jean Boots, Bag and Leather Miniskirt

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Julia Fox brought a new take to the Canadian tuxedo while strolling through West Hollywood on Wednesday afternoon.

The “Uncut Gems” actress donned one of her now-signature looks: an all-leather outfit, which she’s deemed “dominatrix couture,” according to the New York Times. For a meal at restaurant La Boheme, Fox opted for a black leather jacket with a sharp collar. Evidently worn sans top, the outerwear was cinched with its attached belt and paired with a matching micro-miniskirt. The thigh-length piece also coordinated with Fox’s black leather gloves. Her look was completed with silver earrings.

Julia Fox leaves La Boheme in West Hollywood on March 17, 2022. CREDIT: RACHPOOT.COM / SplashNews.com

When it came to shoes, Fox tapped Alexander Wang for a pair of the designer’s Viola boots, which feature a pointed-toe silhouette, slouched uppers and 2.5-inch stiletto heels. Fox’s particular $950 pair, which are currently available for pre-order, feature bleached blue denim with hemmed uppers reminiscent of jeans. The style also boasted gold logo detailing on each of its toes, further giving Fox’s look a streetwear-worthy edge.

A closer look at Fox’s Wang boots. CREDIT: RACHPOOT.COM / SplashNews.com

Alexander Wang’s Viola boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Alexander Wang

For a twist on double denim, Fox didn’t just wear denim boots — she paired them with a matching bag, also by Wang. Designed to look like an upside-down pair of bleached blue jeans, her $595 hobo bag featured a knotted shoulder strap and interior zipper with a bottom designed like the waistband of a pair of jeans. Fox’s accessory choices proved you don’t just need a denim jacket and jeans to create a double denim look — sometimes, all it takes are multiple denim pieces.

Fox has worn a variety of sleek dresses and catsuits on past red carpets, hailing from Wang, Dior and Jean Paul Gaultier. The “No Sudden Moves” actress‘ formal footwear has also included pointed-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin, Giuseppe Zanotti and Manolo Blahnik. In recent weeks, Fox has become a rising star in the fashion world, attending Diesel and Versace shows during Fashion Month and making her runway debut in LaQuan Smith’s Fall 2022 fashion show.

