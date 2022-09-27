Julia Fox Delivers Edgy Bondage Fashion in 7-Inch Studded Platform Boots & More for ‘High Snobiety’

Julia Fox took her love for leather and hardcore fashion to new heights — literally — in the “High Snobiety” Fall 2022 issue.

Posing behind-the-scene for the magazine’s Ricardo Gomes-shot editorial on its TikTok page, the “Uncut Gems” actress wore a head-to-toe black leather outfit featuring a zipper-accented paneled top by Junya Watanabe. Paired with the belted piece was a Vex latex hood that covered her face — save for eye and mouth — as well as matching leggings and gloves. Completing her outfit was a set of buckled silver leg braces from Leather Designs by Cecilio Castrillo. Fox finished her extreme outfit with the brand’s black 7-inch-high block-heeled platform boots, which featured thick soles, allover stud embellishments, and exaggerated toes shaped like human skulls.

@highsnobiety It is finally here ⚡️ @juliafox covers the latest issue of Highsnobiety Magazine, and gives us plenty of backstage content from her shoot ✨📸 Get your hands on the issue via the link in bio #snobtok #highsnobiety #juliafox ♬ bota – record audios.

In the video, Fox also strutted down a treadmill and pretended to drive a car in a textured black leather bodysuit, briefly paired with flared leather platform boots, rimless sunglasses and pink leather gloves. Her other ensemble included Vex’s latex gloves and a bralette and flame-textured jeans by Sex, paired with stiletto-heeled black boots. The outfits were seen on both “High Snobiety” and Fox’s social media accounts as well, including Instagram.

Fox has worn a variety of sleek dresses and catsuits on past red carpets, hailing from Alexander Wang, Dior and Jean Paul Gaultier. The “PVT Chat” actress‘ formal footwear has also included pointed-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin, Giuseppe Zanotti and Manolo Blahnik. In recent weeks, Fox has become a rising star in the fashion world, attending Diesel and Versace shows during Fashion Month and making her runway debut in LaQuan Smith’s Fall 2022 fashion show.

