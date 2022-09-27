×
Julia Fox Delivers Edgy Bondage Fashion in 7-Inch Studded Platform Boots & More for ‘High Snobiety’

By Aaron Royce
Julia Fox took her love for leather and hardcore fashion to new heights — literally — in the “High Snobiety” Fall 2022 issue.

Posing behind-the-scene for the magazine’s Ricardo Gomes-shot editorial on its TikTok page, the “Uncut Gems” actress wore a head-to-toe black leather outfit featuring a zipper-accented paneled top by Junya Watanabe. Paired with the belted piece was a Vex latex hood that covered her face — save for eye and mouth — as well as matching leggings and gloves. Completing her outfit was a set of buckled silver leg braces from Leather Designs by Cecilio Castrillo. Fox finished her extreme outfit with the brand’s black 7-inch-high block-heeled platform boots, which featured thick soles, allover stud embellishments, and exaggerated toes shaped like human skulls.

In the video, Fox also strutted down a treadmill and pretended to drive a car in a textured black leather bodysuit, briefly paired with flared leather platform boots, rimless sunglasses and pink leather gloves. Her other ensemble included Vex’s latex gloves and a bralette and flame-textured jeans by Sex, paired with stiletto-heeled black boots. The outfits were seen on both “High Snobiety” and Fox’s social media accounts as well, including Instagram.

Fox has worn a variety of sleek dresses and catsuits on past red carpets, hailing from Alexander Wang, Dior and Jean Paul Gaultier. The “PVT Chat” actress‘ formal footwear has also included pointed-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin, Giuseppe Zanotti and Manolo Blahnik. In recent weeks, Fox has become a rising star in the fashion world, attending Diesel and Versace shows during Fashion Month and making her runway debut in LaQuan Smith’s Fall 2022 fashion show.

Click through the gallery to see Fox’s best style moments.

