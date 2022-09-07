Julia Fox Takes A Fall Risk in Leather Cutout Dress and Buckled Boots with Kitten Heels in NYC

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Temperatures may be dropping, but that isn’t stopping Julia Fox from continuing her penchant for daring dresses and leather — even combining both at the same time.

The “Uncut Gems” actress was spotted in Manhattan on Tuesday evening, posing in the rain in a black leather dress. Her low-cut style featured a waist-deep neckline with thin crossed straps, complete with a hem slit, structured corset-like stitching and grommet-studded leather straps skimmed the ground.

Julia Fox walks in New York City on Sept. 6, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Fox completed her ensemble with a monochrome twist, accessorizing with a matching shoulder bag and a set of polished pointed-toe ankle boots with wide buckled front straps and thin silver kitten heels.

Related Willow Smith Gets Cozy in a 2000s-Inspired Red Velour Sweat Set and Fuzzy Cheetah Print Ugg Boots for Red Table Talk with Jada Pinkett Smith and Jennette McCurdy McDonald's Launches Chicken Nugget-Inspired Boots With Sweet & Sour Sauce Tub Box Anne Hathaway Contrasts Chic Midi Dress with Lug-Sole Boots at Telluride Film Festival

Boots like Fox’s are a go-to silhouette during fall months for their fuller coverage. Calf and ankle-high styles in neutral tones of black, brown and tan have proven to be top contenders each season for their greater versatility, no matter the heel shape or height. Brands including Schutz, AGL and Naturalizer have utilized sharp ankle boots in their new collections, among numerous other brands. Vince Camuto has particularly made the pointed-toe silhouette a staple in its fall lineup, diversified with details like leopard prints, slouchy uppers, Western-style rivets and an array of suedes and leathers.

Julia Fox walks in New York City on Sept. 6, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Rachpoot/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

Fox has worn a variety of sleek dresses and catsuits on past red carpets, hailing from Alexander Wang, Dior and Jean Paul Gaultier. The “PVT Chat” actress‘ formal footwear has also included pointed-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin, Giuseppe Zanotti and Manolo Blahnik. In recent weeks, Fox has become a rising star in the fashion world, attending Diesel and Versace shows during Fashion Month and making her runway debut in LaQuan Smith’s Fall 2022 fashion show.

Click through the gallery to see Fox’s best style moments.

Sharpen your fall looks with leather boots like Julia Fox.

Calvin Klein’s Shelby boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Calvin Klein Shelby boots, $75 (was $149).

Schutz’s Mikki boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Schutz Mikki boots, $158.

Vince Camuto’s Ambind boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Macy's

To Buy: Vince Camuto Ambind boots, $159.