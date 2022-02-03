Julia Fox Celebrates Her Birthday with Kanye West in Leather Bra and Matching Blazer

Julia Fox was sharply dressed to toast her 32nd birthday in New York City. The actress celebrated with a dinner at Lucien, with a crew including boyfriend Kanye West, Paloma Elsesser, Richie Shazam, Zola, Jeremy O. Harris, Thermal and more.

Fox’s birthday attire—seen in an Instagram Reel—included a black leather bra, as well as a matching blazer. The actress’ accessories featured coordinating gloves, as well. Though she didn’t wear jewelry, the “Uncut Gems” actress appeared to have been gifted a variety of sparkling necklaces, as well as a black Hermes Birkin handbag.

Fox’s shoes weren’t visible, but it’s likely she wore a pair of heeled boots. The style has become synonymous with her recently revamped style, pioneered by West on their second date earlier this year. In the weeks since, Fox’s sleek wardrobe has featured neutral and dark-colored stiletto boot pants and heeled boots from a range of brands, including Diesel, Balenciaga and Schiaparelli.

Julia Fox and Kanye West arrive at the Schiaparelli Spring 2022 couture runway show at Paris Fashion Week on January 24, 2022. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

Fox has worn a variety of sleek dresses and catsuits on past red carpets, hailing from Dior, Alexander Wang and Jean Paul Gaultier. The “No Sudden Moves” actress’ formal footwear has also included pointed-toe pumps by Christian Louboutin, Giuseppe Zanotti and Manolo Blahnik.

Recently, the star has primarily been seen in pointed-toe Diesel and Balenciaga boots, paired with edgy ensembles by both brands — as well as independent labels like Miaou.

