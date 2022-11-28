Jordin Sparks Spreads Holiday Cheer in Red Dress & PVC Heels for Disney’s ‘Wonderful World of Disney’ Celebration

Jordin Sparks brought a dose of holiday glamour to Disney’s “Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration” event this weekend. The occasion featured an array of musical performances to ring in the holiday season, including Becky G, Meghan Trainor, Maren Morris and The Black-Eyed Peas.

Sparks performed “Trapmas” onstage in a flowing red gown. Her deep scarlet style included an elegant off-the-shoulder curved neckline with straps knotted into bows, as well as a floor-length hem. The silky piece was accented with a shiny gold choker, as well as round gold drop earrings and a rounded diamond cocktail ring. Sparks also basked in the magic of the holiday season, posing for photos with Daisy Duck during the event.

Jordin Sparks poses with Daisy Duck during The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration, airing on ABC on Nov. 27, 2022. CREDIT: Disney/Chloe Rice

When it came to footwear, Sparks donned a pair of clear high heels for the occasion. Her set included pointed toes crafted from the see-through material, as well as thin soles. Though the rest of her footwear was hidden beneath her gown’s long hem, Sparks’ shoes were likely finished with a set of block or stiletto heels totaling 3-4 inches in height — given the silhouette’s traditional shape, as well as her past styles worn while performing over the years.

Jordin Sparks performs during The Wonderful World of Disney: Magical Holiday Celebration, airing on ABC on Nov. 27, 2022. CREDIT: Disney/Chloe Rice

Sparks’ performance and event footwear often includes neutral, metallic or vibrantly colored pumps, peep-toe and platform heels from a range of brands, including Giuseppe Zanotti and Christian Louboutin, In fact, the “American Idol” winner memorably wore a set of Louboutin’s green cork-heeled platform sandals throughout her music video for “One Step At A Time.” Sparks also wears colorful Reebok and Nike sneakers while off-duty.

PHOTOS: Discover more performers from the ‘Wonderful World of Disney’ holiday celebration in the gallery.