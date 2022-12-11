JoJo Siwa Pops in Jeremy Scott x Adidas Sneakers at Children’s & Family Creative Arts Emmys 2022

JoJo Siwa brought vibrant shoe style to the 2022 Children’s & Family Creative Arts Emmys, where she served as a co-host for this year’s ceremony.

On Saturday, the “Dancing With the Stars” contestant arrived to the occasion — where she also presented the Outstanding Original Song award to JP Rende and Kathryn Raio-Rende — in a black suit. Her set featured a lapeled blazer and trousers, accented by sparkling silver crystals forming a geometric crossed stripe pattern. Layered delicate earrings, vibrant eye makeup and an arrangement of hair crystals finished Siwa’s outfit.

JoJo Siwa attends the 2022 Children’s & Family Creative Arts Emmys at Wilshire Ebell Theatre in Los Angeles on Dec. 10, 2022. CREDIT: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Siwa donned a set of sneakers from Jeremy Scott’s collaboration with Adidas. The “Dance Moms” star’s shoes of choice hailed from the duo’s fall 2012 collection, featuring plush light green uppers with a retro splattered floral print in hues of blue, orange and red. The lace-up set was complete with flat soles and rounded toes, as well as a whimsical detail: soft teddy bears emerging from each tongue.

Siwa even gave her shoes a personal touch, customizing the pair with silver and blue crystal embellishments. The style provided a vibrant, playful finish to Siwa’s outfit — ideal for an equally optimistic occasion.

A closer look at Siwa’s Jeremy Scott x Adidas sneakers. CREDIT: Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images

JoJo Siwa’s shoe style is often colorful and whimsical. On and off the red carpet, the “Masked Singer” contestant’s footwear features an array of printed, colorful and metallic high-top sneakers by Nike, Converse and Gucci. She’s also been seen in combat boots in similar hues from brands including Alexander McQueen, as well.

