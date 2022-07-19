Joey King’s ‘Bullet Train’ Press Tour Looks Elevate Edgy Dresses and Suits with Sleek Heels

Joey King’s style has taken a turn for the slick during the “Bullet Train” press tour — with sharp heels to boost.

The action film stars Brad Pitt as an assassin caught on a bullet train with numerous other assassins, all vying for a mysterious briefcase. The movie — which also stars King, Brian Tyree Henry, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Bad Bunny — premieres August 5.

While kicking off the press tour in Paris, the Emmy Award-nominated actress posed with Pitt, Tyree Henry and Taylor-Johnson at the Bateau L’Excellence near the Eiffel Tower. For the occasion, she wore a strappy cutout Didu bralette with a black leather Materiel blazer and matching trousers, creating a slick suiting moment. Finishing the “Kissing Booth” star’s outfit was a set of black leather Naked Wolfe boots, layered Bondeye, Rachel Katz and EF Collection rings, dark crystal Melinda Maria hoop earrings and a Vitaly lock pendant necklace.

Joey King attends the “Bullet Train” photocall at Bateau L’Excellence in Paris on July 16, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Dominique Charriau/Getty Images

This wasn’t King’s only sharp shoe moment while promoting “Bullet Train.” At the film’s Paris premiere at Le Grand Rex, the actress hit the red carpet in a collared Thom Browne gown with a black pleated skirt and corseted bodice. Completing the outfit were white sheer sleeves and shirttail hem detailing, as well as a pair of black patent leather pumps with pointed toes and stiletto heels.

Joey King attends the “Bullet Train” premiere at Le Grand Rex in Paris on July 18, 2022. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

For the tour’s most recent stop in Berlin, Germany, King arrived at the Akademie der Kuenste (Academy of Arts) in a black silk dress by Paco Rabanne. The “Kissing Booth” star’s button-up number featured a thigh-high slit and bow neckline, complemented by Mara Paris earrings and thin layered Stolen Girlfriends Club rings. Completing the actress’ outfit was a pair of black leather Naked Wolfe platform sandals with thick flared heels, giving her utilitarian-mets-elegant ensemble a subversive finish.

Joey King attends the “Bullet Train” photocall at Akademie der Kuenste in Berlin, Germany on July 19, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images for Sony Pictures

For shoes, King’s footwear styles vary from sleek to whimsical. The “Wish Upon” star’s red carpet looks often incorporate heeled sandals and pointed-toe pumps, hailing from brands including Givenchy, Roger Vivier, Andrea Wazen and Larroudé. She’s also been seen in similar styles by affordable labels, including Kenneth Cole and Jeffrey Campbell. Off-duty, King regularly wears lace-up and hiking boots, as well as Adidas slides and Converse sneakers.

