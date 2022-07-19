Joey King’s ‘Bullet Train’ Press Tour Looks Elevate Edgy Dresses and Suits with Sleek Heels

Joey King’s style has taken a turn for the slick during the “Bullet Train” press tour — with sharp heels to boost.
The action film stars Brad Pitt as an assassin caught on a bullet train with numerous other assassins, all vying for a mysterious briefcase. The movie — which also stars King, Brian Tyree Henry, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Bad Bunny — premieres August 5.
While kicking off the press tour in Paris, the Emmy Award-nominated actress posed with Pitt, Tyree Henry and Taylor-Johnson at the Bateau L’Excellence near the Eiffel Tower. For the occasion, she wore a strappy cutout Didu bralette with a black leather Materiel blazer and matching trousers, creating a slick suiting moment. Finishing the “Kissing Booth” star’s outfit was a set of black leather Naked Wolfe boots, layered Bondeye, Rachel Katz and EF Collection rings, dark crystal Melinda Maria hoop earrings and a Vitaly lock pendant necklace.
This wasn’t King’s only sharp shoe moment while promoting “Bullet Train.” At the film’s Paris premiere at Le Grand Rex, the actress hit the red carpet in a collared Thom Browne gown with a black pleated skirt and corseted bodice. Completing the outfit were white sheer sleeves and shirttail hem detailing, as well as a pair of black patent leather pumps with pointed toes and stiletto heels.
For the tour’s most recent stop in Berlin, Germany, King arrived at the Akademie der Kuenste (Academy of Arts) in a black silk dress by Paco Rabanne. The “Kissing Booth” star’s button-up number featured a thigh-high slit and bow neckline, complemented by Mara Paris earrings and thin layered Stolen Girlfriends Club rings. Completing the actress’ outfit was a pair of black leather Naked Wolfe platform sandals with thick flared heels, giving her utilitarian-mets-elegant ensemble a subversive finish.
For shoes, King’s footwear styles vary from sleek to whimsical. The “Wish Upon” star’s red carpet looks often incorporate heeled sandals and pointed-toe pumps, hailing from brands including Givenchy, Roger Vivier, Andrea Wazen and Larroudé. She’s also been seen in similar styles by affordable labels, including Kenneth Cole and Jeffrey Campbell. Off-duty, King regularly wears lace-up and hiking boots, as well as Adidas slides and Converse sneakers.
Discover more celebrities in platform heels in the gallery.