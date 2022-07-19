Joey King Boosts Button-Up Dress with Chunky Leather Platforms for ‘Bullet Train’ Press in Berlin

Joey King stepped out in sharp style in Germany while on the “Bullet Train” press tour.

The action film stars Brad Pitt as an assassin caught on a bullet train with numerous other international assassins, all vying for a mysterious briefcase. The movie — which also stars King, Brian Tyree Henry, Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Bad Bunny — premieres on August 5.

Arriving at the Akademie der Kuenste (Academy of Arts) in Berlin on Tuesday, King posed with Pitt, Tyree Henry and Taylor-Johnson and director David Leitch in a sleek silk dress by Paco Rabanne. The black number featured a buttoned front and draped tiered hem with a thigh-high slit. Adding a feminine edge to the piece was a neckline shaped like a large bow, complete with a silver chain neck strap. Completing King’s outfit, styled by Jared Eng, were Mara Paris earrings and thin rings by Stolen Girlfriends Club.

Joey King attends the “Bullet Train” photocall at Akademie der Kuenste in Berlin, Germany on July 19, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images for Sony Pictures

When it came to footwear, the “Kissing Booth” actress‘ outfit was boosted with a set of Naked Wolfe platform sandals. Her set featured black leather uppers with rounded front soles and chunky flared heels, creating a futuristic silhouette. Bringing further sleekness to the pair were crossed upper straps, connected to slingback and toe straps for added security.

Joey King attends the “Bullet Train” photocall at Akademie der Kuenste in Berlin, Germany on July 19, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images for Sony Pictures

David Leitch, Joey King, Brad Pitt, Brian Tyree Henry and Aaron Taylor-Johnson attend the “Bullet Train” photocall at Akademie der Kuenste in Berlin, Germany on July 19, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Sebastian Reuter/Getty Images for Sony Pictures

This wasn’t King’s only sharp shoe moment while promoting “Bullet Train.” At the film’s Paris premiere at Le Grand Rex on Monday, the actress hit the red carpet in a collared Thom Browne gown with a black pleated skirt and corset bodice. Completing the outfit were white sheer sleeves and shirttail hem detailing, as well as a pair of black patent leather pumps with pointed toes and stiletto heels.

Joey King attends the “Bullet Train” premiere at Le Grand Rex in Paris on July 18, 2022. CREDIT: KCS Presse / MEGA

For shoes, King’s footwear styles vary from sleek to whimsical. The “Wish Upon” star’s red carpet looks often incorporate heeled sandals and pointed-toe pumps, hailing from brands including Givenchy, Naked Wolfe, Andrea Wazen and Larroudé. She’s also been seen in similar styles by affordable labels, including Kenneth Cole and Jeffrey Campbell. Off-duty, King regularly wears lace-up and hiking boots, as well as Adidas slides and Converse sneakers.

Discover more celebrities in platform heels in the gallery.