‘Jocelyne Wildenstein’ Went Full Feline at Balenciaga’s Couture Show in Leopard Boot Pants — Or Did She?

Jocelyne Wildenstein certainly knows how to make a statement — a testament she continued at Balenciaga’s Fall 2022 couture show. The pilot was spotted in the front row with numerous stars to support creative director Demna, including Tracee Ellis Ross, Alexa Demie, Kris Jenner and Michelle Yeoh — or, at least, that’s what Alexis Stone aimed to achieve.

Drag performer Stone, a master of prosthetic makeup, arrived in drag as the 81-year-old Swiss socialite at the couture show on Tuesday, wearing a custom Balenciaga high-necked leopard-printed bodysuit. Adding to the piece’s daring nature was a matching leopard-print coat, complete with allover textured fringe. Stone’s punchy outfit was finished with ridged gold post earrings, as well as a voluminous blonde wig designed by Ali Pirzadeh. The occasion marked Stone’s third time in drag at Demna’s Balenciaga fashion shows, previously attending as Mrs. Doubtfire and Dolly Parton.

Alexis Stone arrives at Balenciaga’s Fall 2022 couture show in Paris on July 6, 2022. CREDIT: Photo by Marc Piasecki/Getty Images For Balenciaga

While dressed as the former wife of billionaire Alec Wildenstein, Stone wore footwear that was actually attached to her ensemble. Her shoes of choice for the couture occasion — where models included Kim Kardashian, Dua Lipa and Nicole Kidman — were a pair of stiletto heels with pointed toes, attached to the inside of her bodysuit. The silhouette continued Balenciaga’s pioneering of the “boot pants” style in a bodysuit form, as seen on Kardashian herself in recent weeks. The divisive silhouette often features leggings or pant-like uppers with pointed-toe pumps attached to their interiors, creating an elongated, streamlined effect.

As for those wondering if Wildenstein herself was in on the stunt? It’s unclear — though she did repost a 2020 photo wearing Balenciaga on Instagram before the show, simply captioned “@balenciaga.” However, fashion insiders including Marc Jacobs, Honey Dijon and Roisin Murphy voiced their support of Stone’s Balenciaga look on Instagram. Wildenstein’s partner Lloyd Klein also paid attention, commenting “Beyond AMAZING” and “AMAZING ALEXIS” on Stone’s posts — even tagging Wildenstein, along with a string of heart, fire and asteroid emojis.

Following the show, Stone went to Balenciaga’s afterparty at the Hotel de la Marine. For the occasion, Stone went covert in a double-breasted beige trench coat, sheer black tights and leather pumps — plus a black leather Le Cagole handbag, the latest it-bag by the French label.

Alexis Stone arrives at the Hotel de la Marine in Paris for Balenciaga’s Fall 2022 couture dinner and afterparty on July 6, 2022. CREDIT: Spread Pictures / MEGA

The Balenciaga Fall 2022 couture show featured a futuristic take on couture by Demna, including sculpted silhouettes in leather and neoprene, as well as dramatic ball gowns. Creating a star-studded catwalk were numerous celebrities-as-models, including Kim Kardashian, Nicole Kidman, Dua Lipa and Christine Quinn. The front row was equally starry, lined with attendees including Alexa Demie, Kris Jenner, North West, Tracee Ellis Ross and Keith Urban.

