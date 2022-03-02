Blackpink’s Jisoo Gets ‘Clueless’ in Plaid Minidress and Classic Pumps at Dior’s Fall 2022 Show

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Blackpink member Jisoo went fully ’90s while appearing at Dior’s Fall 2022 fashion show at the Tuileries Gardens during Paris Fashion Week. The singer and Dior ambassador sat in the brand’s front row to view Maria Grazia Chiuri’s latest designs, along with Rihanna, Olivia Palermo, Anya Taylor-Joy and more stars.

The “Kill This Love” singer arrived in a preppy outfit instantly reminiscent of Cher Horowitz from the ’90s comedy “Clueless.” The musician donned a yellow and black plaid minidress with two front pockets, layered over a short-sleeved white collared blouse. Complete with a black tie and a black patent leather version of Dior’s classic Lady Dior handbag, Jisoo’s outfit gave uniform style an instantly chic appearance. She wasn’t the only star to don plaid; Palermo also wore a skirt suit in the same pattern with combat boots at the Dior show.

For footwear, the “How You Like That” singer wore a pair of timeless Dior pumps. Her now sold-out D-Moi style featured a pointed-toe silhouette with curved counters in black patent leather. The glossy pair was complete with stiletto heels totaling at least 4 inches in height, giving her outfit a sharp finish.

Pumps like Jisoo’s are a closet staple, able to bring instant sharpness to ensembles ranging from casual to formal. The most popular styles often feature neutral leather or suede uppers with stiletto heels, as seen in new pairs by L’Agence, Brother Vellies and Sam Edelman. In addition to the singer, stars like Zendaya, Bella Hadid and Hailey Bieber have also worn sleek pumps by Christian Louboutin, Burberry and Saint Laurent in recent weeks.

When it comes to shoes, Jisoo keeps her styles preppy and modern. The “Ice Cream” singer often wears loafers or brogues in neutral leathers. She can be seen in pointed-toe pumps and platform sandals from brands like Prada, Jimmy Choo and Gucci on the red carpet—though she mainly wears Dior’s footwear as their ambassador. When off-duty, she can also be spotted in sneakers by Magmur, Adidas and Yeezy.

