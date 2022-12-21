Jill Biden Welcomes Ukraine’s President to the White House in Blue Bow-Tied Coat & Navy Pumps

Dr. Jill Biden brought meaningfully chic style while welcoming Ukraine’s president, Volodymyr Zelenskyy, to the White House.

On Tuesday, the first lady and President Joe Biden welcomed Zelenskyy to Washington, D.C. For the occasion, Jill wore a soft blue button-up coat, cinched by a navy blue silk bow sash. Her outfit was complete with layered gold bangles and a diamond tennis bracelet, as well as layered pearl necklaces and matching small hoop earrings.

U.S. PresidentJoe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden welcome President Volodymyr Zelenskyy of Ukraine to the White House in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 21, 2022. CREDIT: Chris Kleponis / CNP

Jill’s outerwear appeared to bring a meaningful message. Light blue tones have been a longtime symbol of trust, tranquility and reliability, potentially communicating that Jill wanted to ensure Zelenskyy felt at ease while in Washington.

When it came to footwear, Jill slipped into her go-to shoe style: pointed-toe pumps. Her navy blue set, which perfectly matched her coat, featured triangular toes with rounded uppers and closed sides crafted from smooth suede. Thin heels, appearing to total 3 to 4 inches in height, completed her outfit with a sharp, classic finish.

A closer look at Biden’s pumps. CREDIT: Chris Kleponis / CNP

For footwear, Jill’s choices are classic and sharp. The first lady regularly wears versatile heels and boots in nude, black and even embellished tones from Manolo Blahnik, Valentino and Stuart Weitzman. Jewel-toned and metallic pointed-toe pumps are also a go-to for her brighter ensembles, from labels including SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker, Prada and Jimmy Choo. In warmer months, she can also be seen in espadrille wedge sandals by Loeffler Randall.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to discover Biden’s sharp style through the years.