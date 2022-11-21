Jill Biden Welcomes White House Christmas Tree With Grandson Beau Biden in Green Suit & Pumps

Jill Biden welcomed the holiday season at the White House today.

The first lady welcomed the White House’s Christmas tree with her 2-year-old grandson, Beau Biden. For the occasion, she wore a mint green belted midi skirt with a matching top, coat and scarf. Complementing her monochrome attire was a shiny watch, delicate stud earrings and a layered pearl necklace. Beau was also sharply dressed for the occasion, wearing brown trousers with a black blazer and Air Jordan children’s sneakers.

Jill Biden receives the White House Christmas tree with grandson Beau Biden at the White House in Washington on Nov. 21, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Biden opted for her go-to shoe style: pointed-toe pumps. This set featured curved scalloped counters and triangular toes, crafted from smooth gray suede. Thin stiletto heels, likely totaling 3 to 4 inches in height, completed the set with a formal finish.

