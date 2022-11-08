Jill Biden Brings Wild Flair in Leopard Pumps With Fuchsia Blazer to Wes Moore’s Election Campaign Rally

Dr. Jill Biden brought vibrant color to the campaign rally for Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore in Maryland, Mass. yesterday night.

For the occasion, the first lady attended the rally with President Joe Biden in a fuchsia tweed blazer with floral-printed lining. The bright pink jacket was layered over a knee-length cream silk dress, featuring a pleated skirt. Biden finished her ensemble with long strings of pearls, as well as layered gold bangle bracelets.

Dr. Jill Biden, President Joe Biden and U.S. Sen. Chris Van Hollen attend Democratic gubernatorial candidate Wes Moore’s campaign rally at Bowie State University in Bowie, Maryland, Mass. on Nov. 7, 2022.

U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden walk to Marine One aircraft on the South Lawn of the White House ahead of Wes Moore’s campaign rally. CREDIT: Samuel Corum/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Biden opted for her go-to shoe style: pointed-toe pumps. However, this set packed a punch from its brown uppers, which were covered in a spotty leopard print and featured curved counters and triangular toes in a D’Orsay silhouette. Thin stiletto heels, likely totaling 3-4 inches in height, finished the set.

A closer look at Biden’s pumps. CREDIT: Samuel Corum/Getty Images U.S. President Joe Biden and first lady Dr. Jill Biden walk to Marine One aircraft on the South Lawn of the White House ahead of Wes Moore’s campaign rally. CREDIT: Samuel Corum/Getty Images