Jill Biden Shows Support for Ukraine in Blue Satin Dress With Sunflowers at State of the Union Address

Dr. Jill Biden showed solidarity with Ukraine during the 2022 State of the Union address with her evening’s ensemble on Tuesday night in Washington D.C.

For the occasion, Dr. Biden wore an indigo satin midi dress from Lapointe’s pre-fall ’22 collection. The indigo piece included long sleeves with elegant arm slits. Biden’s dress notably featured sunflower embroidery on each sleeve to show support for Ukraine as the country is currently being invaded by Russia. The sunflower is Ukraine’s national flower.

President Biden’s annual message to Congress, which reports on the country’s news, budget and the president’s legislative proposals, included Patrick “Pat” Gelsinger, Joshua Davis, Nurse Refynd Duro, Danielle Robinson, Melissa Isaac, Joseph “JoJo” Burgess, Kezia Rodriguez and activist Frances Haugen as guests of the first family.

The first lady and second gentleman Douglas Emhoff also welcomed Oksana Markarova, the Ambassador of Ukraine to the U.S., to sit in their viewing box during President Biden’s speech. The first lady made headlines for embracing Markarova when President Biden asked his audience to stand to support the people of Ukraine.

Jill Biden hugs Oksana Markarova as she is recognized during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address CREDIT: AP Photo/Win McNamee, Pool via AP

Her outfit choice was simultaneously elegant while making an important political statement. The dress was also made in the U.S.

Oksana Markarova, Ambassador of Ukraine to the United States, left, stands during President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address to a joint session of Congress at the Capitol, Tuesday, March 1, 2022, in Washington. First lady Jill Biden stands right. ((Jabin Botsford, Pool via AP) CREDIT: AP Photo/Jabin Botsford, Pool via AP

Though her shoes weren’t visible, it’s likely that Biden wore her go-to style for formal occasions: pointed-toe pumps. Most of the first lady’s pairs feature pointed toes with block or stiletto heels and neutral uppers. Occasionally, these will also feature slingback silhouettes or accents like crystal buckles and bows.

Jill Biden and guests applaud Joshua Davis as President Joe Biden acknowledges him during the State of the Union address at the Capitol in Washington, DC on March 1, 2022. CREDIT: AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite, Pool

When it comes to footwear, Biden always makes classic and chic choices. The first lady regularly wears versatile pointed-toe pumps in nude and black tones from brands like Valentino, Dior and Stuart Weitzman. Color-coordinated heels are also a go-to for her brighter ensembles, from labels like Jimmy Choo and Manolo Blahnik. In warmer months, she can also be seen in espadrille wedge sandals by Loeffler Randall.

