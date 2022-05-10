Jill Biden Boosts Leopard Skirt Suit With Pearls & Classic Pumps for Presidential Meeting in Slovakia

Dr. Jill Biden was all business for a meeting with Zuzana Caputova, the President of Slovakia at the Presidential Palace in Bratislava, Slovakia. The occasion completed Biden’s visit to Slovakia, Romania and Ukraine this week before she departed to Washington, D.C. on Monday.

For the occasion, the first lady wore a black and blue skirt suit. Featuring a short skirt with a side slit, the piece was paired with a matching blazer — each covered in a dark spotted leopard print. Paired with the set was a matching blouse. Biden accessorized with layered strings of pearls, along with delicate pearl earrings and

Caputova was also elegantly outfitted in a white dress beneath a green ruffled blazer and nude pointed-toe pumps.

Jill Bideb and Zuzana Caputova, President of Slovakia, meet at the Presidential Palace in Bratislava, Slovakia on May 9, 2022. CREDIT: AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool

For footwear, Biden completed her look with a set of black pumps. The classic style, which played off of her outfit’s dark tones, included triangular toes and stiletto heels totaling at least 3 inches in height. The set provided a chic and formal finish to her look, ideal for diplomatic occasions such as these.

Heels like Biden’s are a versatile year-round wardrobe staple. The pair’s longevity comes from its sharp silhouette, as well as sleek thin heels. Most pairs feature stiletto heels, like new styles by Miu Miu, Gianvito Rossi and Jennifer Chamandi. In addition to Biden, stars like Rihanna, Chiara Ferragni and Hailey Bieber have worn pointed heels by Prada, The Attico and Saint Laurent in recent weeks.

Jill Biden walks towards her plane to depart the Bratislava “M. R. Stefanik” Airport in Slovakia on May 9, 2022. CREDIT: AP Photo/Susan Walsh, Pool

For footwear, Biden’s choices are classic and sharp. The first lady regularly wears versatile heels and boots in nude, black and even embellished tones from Manolo Blahnik, Valentino and Stuart Weitzman. Jewel-toned and metallic pointed-toe pumps are also a go-to for her brighter ensembles, from labels including SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker, Prada and Jimmy Choo. In warmer months, she can also be seen in espadrille wedge sandals by Loeffler Randall.

