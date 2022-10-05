Jill Biden Gets Sharply Suited With Striped Bow Pumps for Florida Visit After Hurricane Ian Alongside Ron DeSantis

Dr. Jill Biden was all business for a trip to Florida with President Joe Biden. The duo traveled to Fort Myers today to meet Governor Ron DeSantis, as well as local residents impacted by Hurricane Ian this week.

Prior to leaving the White House, Jill waved to visitors in a beige suit. The deep neutral-toned set featured a blazer and trousers, paired with a belt and a white collared shirt. Biden opted to layer her ensemble with a black trench coat. Finishing her outfit were pearl stud earrings and a thin gold necklace.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden leave the White House for a trip to Fort Myers, Fla., on Oct. 5, 2022. CREDIT: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Biden completed her look with a set of whimsical pumps. Her pointed-toe style — now a signature of hers as the first lady — appeared to feature pink and yellow floral uppers with a ruched texture, triangular toes. The set was topped with green and white-striped bows, adding a dash of added playfulness. Though Biden’s heels weren’t visible, the set likely included 3-4-inch stiletto heels — as is traditional for the style, as well as the pairs she’s worn in recent months.

A closer look at Biden’s pumps. CREDIT: Tom Williams/CQ-Roll Call, Inc via Getty Images

While touching down in Florida, Biden briefly slipped on a pair of black aviator sunglasses before meeting those impacted by the hurricane as well, alongside President Biden and DeSantis.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, First Lady Jill Biden, and President Joe Biden walk to meet local residents at Fishermans Pass in Fort Myers, Fla. on Oct. 5, 2022. CREDIT: OLIVIER DOULIERY/AFP via Getty Images

For footwear, Biden’s choices are classic and sharp. The first lady regularly wears versatile heels and boots in nude, black and even embellished tones from Manolo Blahnik, Valentino and Stuart Weitzman. Jewel-toned and metallic pointed-toe pumps are also a go-to for her brighter ensembles, from labels including SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker, Prada and Jimmy Choo. In warmer months, she can also be seen in espadrille wedge sandals by Loeffler Randall.

Click through the gallery to discover Biden’s sharp style through the years.