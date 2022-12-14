×
Jill Biden Shines in Blue Dress, Matching Coat & Suede Boots at Respect for Marriage Act Signing

By Aaron Royce
Dr. Jill Biden was outfitted in true blue style for the signing of the Respect for Marriage Act this week. The Act, which requires all 50 U.S. states to recognize all marriages — regardless of race, gender or sexual orientation — and provide same-sex couples with federal benefits, was signed by President Joe Biden on Tuesday.

The first lady arrived on the White House’s South Lawn with the president and numerous Senators, as well as House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Kamala Harris, wearing a monochrome blue outfit by Brandon Maxwell. Her light blue ensemble featured a wool sheath midi dress and a matching long-sleeved coat. Accenting the set was a soft cobalt blue scarf, as well as cream floral post earrings.

Jill Biden, Brandon Maxwell, coat, dress, blue coat, blue dress, boots, gray boots, suede boots, womens boots, White House, South Lawn, Respect for Marriage Act, policies, acts, politics
Jill Biden attends U.S. president Joe Biden’s signing of the Respect for Marriage Act in a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 13, 2022.
CREDIT: Chris Kleponis / Pool via CNP

When it came to footwear, the Northern Virginia Community College professor opted for her go-to winter shoes: suede boots. Though they weren’t visible, her close-toed style included knee-high uppers crafted from dark gray suede, providing her outfit with a two-toned appearance based in cool hues. Short heels likely totaling 1 to 2 inches in height finished the pair with a walkable height boost.

Jill Biden, Brandon Maxwell, coat, dress, blue coat, blue dress, boots, gray boots, suede boots, womens boots, White House, South Lawn, Respect for Marriage Act, policies, acts, politics
Jill Biden attends U.S. president Joe Biden’s signing of the Respect for Marriage Act in a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 13, 2022.
CREDIT: Yuri Gripas / Pool via CNP

For footwear, Jill’s choices are classic and sharp. The first lady regularly wears versatile heels and boots in nude, black and even embellished tones from Manolo Blahnik, Valentino and Stuart Weitzman. Jewel-toned and metallic pointed-toe pumps are also a go-to for her brighter ensembles, from labels including SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker, Prada and Jimmy Choo. In warmer months, she can also be seen in espadrille wedge sandals by Loeffler Randall.

