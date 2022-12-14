Jill Biden Shines in Blue Dress, Matching Coat & Suede Boots at Respect for Marriage Act Signing

Dr. Jill Biden was outfitted in true blue style for the signing of the Respect for Marriage Act this week. The Act, which requires all 50 U.S. states to recognize all marriages — regardless of race, gender or sexual orientation — and provide same-sex couples with federal benefits, was signed by President Joe Biden on Tuesday.

The first lady arrived on the White House’s South Lawn with the president and numerous Senators, as well as House of Representatives speaker Nancy Pelosi and Vice President Kamala Harris, wearing a monochrome blue outfit by Brandon Maxwell. Her light blue ensemble featured a wool sheath midi dress and a matching long-sleeved coat. Accenting the set was a soft cobalt blue scarf, as well as cream floral post earrings.

Jill Biden attends U.S. president Joe Biden’s signing of the Respect for Marriage Act in a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 13, 2022. CREDIT: Chris Kleponis / Pool via CNP

When it came to footwear, the Northern Virginia Community College professor opted for her go-to winter shoes: suede boots. Though they weren’t visible, her close-toed style included knee-high uppers crafted from dark gray suede, providing her outfit with a two-toned appearance based in cool hues. Short heels likely totaling 1 to 2 inches in height finished the pair with a walkable height boost.

Jill Biden attends U.S. president Joe Biden’s signing of the Respect for Marriage Act in a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 13, 2022. CREDIT: Yuri Gripas / Pool via CNP