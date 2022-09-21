Jill Biden Matches in White with Queen Letizia of Spain in Her Go-To Pumps in NYC Ahead of World Cancer Research Day

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jill Biden took a classic approach to a meeting with Queen Letizia of Spain on Wednesday afternoon — and, coincidentally, created a matching moment as well.

Arriving to Columbia University’s Irving Medical Center, the first lady wore a long-sleeved white midi dress, which featured a matte base, belted silhouette and an allover pattern of cutout swirls. Her ensemble was complete with silver and dark green pearl drop earrings. Similarly, Queen Letizia wore an ivory-toned belted shirtdress with a collared silhouette and knee-length skirt, complete with gleaming hoop earrings and a set of warm brown leather pointed-toe pumps.

Jill Biden visits the Columbia University Irving Medical Center with Queen Letizia of Spain in New York City on Sept. 21, 2022. CREDIT: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Queen Letizia, who is the Honorary President of the Spanish Association Against Cancer, visited the U.S. with the first lady ahead of World Cancer Research Day on September 24. The pair’s visit to Columbia aims to highlight the importance of global cooperation to end cancer, as well as further cancer research today.

When it came to shoes, Biden opted for a classically formal appearance with one of her go-to pairs of Valentino pumps. Her $1,297 VLogo style featured thin slingback straps and pointed toes, crafted from glossy rose-tinted nude patent leather. Large “V” Logo appliqués topped the toe of each shoe, which were completed with stiletto heels totaling 3.14 inches in height. The style provided a clean yet professional base for Biden’s ensemble, proving fitting for diplomatic meetings and day-to-day wear.

A closer look at Biden’s pumps. CREDIT: Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images

Valentino’s VLogo slingback pumps. CREDIT: Courtesy of Farfetch

For footwear, Biden’s choices are classic and sharp. The first lady regularly wears versatile heels and boots in nude, black and even embellished tones from Manolo Blahnik, Valentino and Stuart Weitzman. Jewel-toned and metallic pointed-toe pumps are also a go-to for her brighter ensembles, from labels including SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker, Prada and Jimmy Choo. In warmer months, she can also be seen in espadrille wedge sandals by Loeffler Randall.

