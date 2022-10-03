Jill Biden Blooms in Floral Oscar de la Renta Dress & Pink Pumps While Sharing French Fries on ‘The Kelly Clarkson Show’

Dr. Jill Biden took a light-hearted approach to dressing for an appearance on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” The occasion followed Biden’s first appearance on Clarkson’s talk show in 2021 — which was notably her first solo interview as first lady.

While filming an advanced episode that will air on Wednesday, Biden arrived on set in a light pink Oscar de la Renta dress. Her knee-length style featured short sleeves and a belted silhouette. Giving the piece additional flair was an all-over multicolored and green floral print. The educator finished her ensemble with a gold watch, thin pearl and gold bracelets, a delicate necklace and drop earrings.

Dr. Jill Biden appears with Kelly Clarkson on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” CREDIT: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

When it came to footwear, Biden completed her look with a set of pink pumps. Her pointed-toe style — now a signature of hers as the first lady — appeared to feature suede uppers with triangular toes and thin 3-4-inch stiletto heels. The style created a coordinating appearance by complementing her outfit’s floral accents and overall hue.

Clarkson was equally brightly dressed, wearing a multi-printed flowing maxi dress by Farm Rio with brown velvet block-heeled platform sandals.

Dr. Jill Biden hugs Kelly Clarkson on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” CREDIT: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

Biden’s episode airs on National Teachers Day — which is fitting, as she is a professor at Northern Virginia Community College. Though it’s unclear what the first lady and Clarkson will discuss, one thing is for certain: Clarkson and Biden shared French fries while on set during their interview.

Dr. Jill Biden appears with Kelly Clarkson on “The Kelly Clarkson Show.” CREDIT: Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

For footwear, Biden’s choices are classic and sharp. The first lady regularly wears versatile heels and boots in nude, black and even embellished tones from Manolo Blahnik, Valentino and Stuart Weitzman. Jewel-toned and metallic pointed-toe pumps are also a go-to for her brighter ensembles, from labels including SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker, Prada and Jimmy Choo. In warmer months, she can also be seen in espadrille wedge sandals by Loeffler Randall.

