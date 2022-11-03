Jill Biden Gets Sporty in Skinny Jeans & Vintage Jacket for Phillies Vs Astros World Series Game

Jill Biden took to the 2022 World Series for the Phillies vs. Houston Astros game in sporty style while in Philadelphia on Wednesday.

For the occasion, Biden wore a vintage World Series jacket from 2009. The first lady‘s outerwear featured a “2009 World Series” graphic at its center, as well as a zip-up silhouette with thin navy blue paneling. Completing her ensemble was a set of dark blue skinny jeans, as well as dark stud earrings.

Dr. Jill Biden attends Game Four of the 2022 World Series at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Nov. 2, 2022. CREDIT: Tim Nwachukwu/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Biden’s shoes were not visible. However, it’s highly likely she donned a set of sneakers for the occasion, given the event’s casual nature. There’s also a high potential for her to have worn a set of boots, due to the fall weather.

During the game, Biden also shared signs showing who she “stands up for” when it comes to cancer — including her late stepson, Beau Biden, and late Phillies pitcher Corey Phelan.

Dr. Jill Biden attends Game Four of the 2022 World Series at Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia on Nov. 2, 2022. CREDIT: Al Bello/Getty Images

. During that occasion, she wore a two-toned green floral lace dress, paired with Dior’s black fabric J’Adior slingback pumps. The occasion follows Biden’s hosting of Diwali at the White House’s East Room — the first time the Hindu religious festival has ever been celebrated at the White House, in fact — in October

Jill Biden celebrates Diwali with President Joe Biden, Ashley Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Sa Dance Company dancers in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C. on Oct. 24, 2022. CREDIT: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images