Jill Biden Gets Sporty in Skinny Jeans & Vintage Jacket for Phillies Vs Astros World Series Game

By Aaron Royce
Jill Biden took to the 2022 World Series for the Phillies vs. Houston Astros game in sporty style while in Philadelphia on Wednesday.

For the occasion, Biden wore a vintage World Series jacket from 2009. The first lady‘s outerwear featured a “2009 World Series” graphic at its center, as well as a zip-up silhouette with thin navy blue paneling. Completing her ensemble was a set of dark blue skinny jeans, as well as dark stud earrings.

When it came to footwear, Biden’s shoes were not visible. However, it’s highly likely she donned a set of sneakers for the occasion, given the event’s casual nature. There’s also a high potential for her to have worn a set of boots, due to the fall weather.

During the game, Biden also shared signs showing who she “stands up for” when it comes to cancer — including her late stepson, Beau Biden, and late Phillies pitcher Corey Phelan.

The occasion follows Biden’s hosting of Diwali at the White House’s East Room — the first time the Hindu religious festival has ever been celebrated at the White House, in fact — in October. During that occasion, she wore a two-toned green floral lace dress, paired with Dior’s black fabric J’Adior slingback pumps.
For footwear, Biden’s choices are classic and sharp. The first lady regularly wears versatile heels and boots in nude, black and even embellished tones from Manolo Blahnik, Valentino and Stuart Weitzman. Jewel-toned and metallic pointed-toe pumps are also a go-to for her brighter ensembles, from labels including SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker, Prada and Jimmy Choo. In warmer months, she can also be seen in espadrille wedge sandals by Loeffler Randall.

Click through the gallery to discover Biden’s sharp style through the years.

