Jill Biden Re-Wears Floral Election Victory Dress with Red Pumps to Celebrate Americans with Disabilities Act

By Aaron Royce
Dr. Jill Biden celebrated the Americans with Disabilities Act today, starting off Disability Pride Month with a head-to-toe recycled outfit.

In Washington, D.C. at the White House’s Rose Garden on Wednesday, the first lady wore a navy Oscar de la Renta dress while arriving and delivering remarks with President Joe Biden and Bowie, MD Mayor Tim Adams. Her elegant number, hailing from the brand’s resort 2020 collection, featured an asymmetric hem, short sleeves and layered panels covered in a multi-toned red, green, yellow and white floral and vine print.

Jill Biden, President Joe Biden, pumps, red pumps, suede pumps, Oscar de la Renta, floral dress, navy dress, Americans with Disabilities Act
President Joe Biden, Jill Biden and Bowie, MD Mayor Tim Adams celebrate the Americans with Disabilities Act and mark Disability Pride Month in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, DC on Sept. 28, 2022.
CREDIT: Yuri Gripas - Pool via CNP / MEGA

However, the outfit was a familiar one: Biden wore the same dress while celebrating her husband’s presidential victory in November 2020, making headlines while doing so. Accenting her ensemble were thin gold necklaces, a bracelet and a watch, as well as gold earrings.

Jill Biden, President Joe Biden, pumps, red pumps, suede pumps, Oscar de la Renta, floral dress, navy dress, Americans with Disabilities Act
President Joe Biden and Jill Biden celebrate the Americans with Disabilities Act and mark Disability Pride Month in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, DC on Sept. 28, 2022.
CREDIT: Yuri Gripas - Pool via CNP / MEGA

For footwear, Biden completed her look with a set of red pumps. Her pointed-toe style — now a signature of hers as the first lady — featured suede uppers with triangular toes and thin 3-4-inc stiletto heels. This style also proved a familiar wardrobe addition, as Biden has worn them to numerous engagements since becoming the first lady — including visiting Kansas City and celebrating Christmas in 2021. The style created a coordinating appearance by matching with her outfit’s floral accents, proving the power of two-toned dressing.

Jill Biden, President Joe Biden, pumps, red pumps, suede pumps, Oscar de la Renta, floral dress, navy dress, Americans with Disabilities Act
President Joe Biden, Jill Biden and Bowie, MD Mayor Tim Adams celebrate the Americans with Disabilities Act and mark Disability Pride Month in the Rose Garden at the White House in Washington, DC on Sept. 28, 2022.
CREDIT: Yuri Gripas - Pool via CNP / MEGA

For footwear, Biden’s choices are classic and sharp. The first lady regularly wears versatile heels and boots in nude, black and even embellished tones from Manolo Blahnik, Valentino and Stuart Weitzman. Jewel-toned and metallic pointed-toe pumps are also a go-to for her brighter ensembles, from labels including SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker, Prada and Jimmy Choo. In warmer months, she can also be seen in espadrille wedge sandals by Loeffler Randall.

Click through the gallery to discover Biden’s sharp style through the years.

