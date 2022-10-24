Jill Biden Pairs Suede Pumps with Belted Dress & Meaningful Brooch for Cancer Moonshot Event with Mary J Blige

Jill Biden brought deeper meaning to a co-hosted event with Mary J. Blige for Breast Cancer Awareness Month in Washington, D.C.

During the intimate occasion with Cancer Moonshot and the American Cancer Society on Monday afternoon, the first lady spoke to those in attendance while wearing a pine green dress. Her knee-length number featured short sleeves, and gained a two-toned dimension from a faintly darker-hued leather belt buckled around her waist. Completing Biden’s outfit were layered gold pendant necklaces, bangles and a matching watch, as well as gleaming green crystal post earrings. A golden bird pin completed her ensemble, while also holding a special meaning; the aviary creature is a longtime symbol of safety and reassurance, highlighting Biden’s secure nature around the topic of breast cancer.

Jill Biden speaks at Jill Biden’s Cancer Moonshot Event With American Cancer Society & Mary J. Blige in Washington, D.C. on Oct. 24, 2022. CREDIT: Shannon Finney/Getty Images

Jill Biden and Mary J. Blige attend Biden’s Cancer Moonshot Event With American Cancer Society & Mary J. Blige in Washington, D.C. on Oct. 24, 2022. CREDIT: Alex Wong/Getty Images

Biden’s footwear tapped into her longtime love for pointed-toe pumps, featuring a suede set of the classic style. The “Don’t Forget, God Bless Our Troops” author’s pair included brown uppers with triangular toes, complete with 3-4-inch stiletto heels for added height. The pair proved a warm counterpart to the darker tones of Biden’s ensemble while remaining tonal and complementary in the process.

Jill Biden speaks at Jill Biden’s Cancer Moonshot Event With American Cancer Society & Mary J. Blige in Washington, D.C. on Oct. 24, 2022. CREDIT: Shannon Finney/Getty Images

For footwear, Biden’s choices are classic and sharp. The first lady regularly wears versatile heels and boots in nude, black and even embellished tones from Manolo Blahnik, Valentino and Stuart Weitzman. Jewel-toned and metallic pointed-toe pumps are also a go-to for her brighter ensembles, from labels including SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker, Prada and Jimmy Choo. In warmer months, she can also be seen in espadrille wedge sandals by Loeffler Randall.

