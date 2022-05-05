×
Jill Biden Shares Romantic Kiss in Recycled Red Dress & Navy Pumps at Team USA’s White House Welcoming Ceremony

By Aaron Royce
President Joe Biden Welcomes Team USA to the White House
Jill Biden, Joe Biden & Ashley Biden
Jill Biden & Michelle Obama
Jill Biden
Jill Biden
Dr. Jill Biden was patriotically outfitted to meet Team USA — at the White House, no less. The occasion today celebrated the team’s participation in the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games, as well as the Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games.

brandon maxwell red dress, US President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, US Vice President Kamala Harris, and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff listen during the National Anthem, during an event welcoming members of Team USA following their participation in the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games and Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games, during a ceremony on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 4 2022. (Photo by Oliver Contreras/Sipa USA)(Sipa via AP Images)
US President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden, US Vice President Kamala Harris, and Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff listen during the National Anthem, during an event welcoming members of Team USA on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington, DC, on May 4 2022. 
CREDIT: Sipa USA via AP

For the occasion, the first lady wore a red Brandon Maxwell midi dress. The style included short sleeves and a flounced skirt. Biden belted the dress with a large red buckled belt, creating a monochrome effect. Her look was elegantly accessorized with a sparkling pendant necklace, drop earrings and a silver watch. The first lady’s look followed her penchant for re-wearing pieces in her closet, as she previously wore the same dress for a Christmas interview and a visit to Chicago’s National Museum of Mexican Art last year.

In fact, the dress was also re-worn this year as well when being honored as the sponsor for the Navy’s submarine USS Delaware in April.

Jill Biden, Joe Biden, White House, Team USA, Brandon Maxwell, red dress, midi dress, pumps, navy pumps, pointed-toe pumps
President Joe Biden and Jill Biden celebrate Team USA’s participation in the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games and Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games at the White House in Washington, DC on May 4, 2022.
CREDIT: Chris Kleponis - CNP / MEGA

When it came to shoes, Biden donned a pair of pointed-toe pumps. The style featured stiletto heels totaling at least 3 inches in height, as well as navy blue suede uppers that smoothly contrasted her dress. The pair gave Biden’s outfit a dose of patriotic color when paired with her white Team USA parka, creating a thematic look that was both witty and sharp.

Jill Biden, Joe Biden, White House, Team USA, Brandon Maxwell, red dress, midi dress, pumps, navy pumps, pointed-toe pumps
President Joe Biden, Jill Biden, Kamala Harris and Douglas Emhoff celebrate Team USA’s participation in the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games and Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games at the White House in Washington, DC on May 4, 2022.
CREDIT: Chris Kleponis - CNP / MEGA

Pointed-toe pumps have emerged as a shoe style that instantly sharpens any outfit. The style’s popularity is owed to their triangular toes, as well as their typical daring stiletto heels. Aside from Biden, stars like Gwen Stefani, Sarah Jessica Parker and Paris Hilton have also worn pairs by Christian Louboutin, Isabel Marant and Aquazzura in recent weeks.

Jill Biden, Joe Biden, White House, Team USA, Brandon Maxwell, red dress, midi dress, pumps, navy pumps, pointed-toe pumps
President Joe Biden and Jill Biden celebrate Team USA’s participation in the Tokyo 2020 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games and Beijing 2022 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games at the White House in Washington, DC on May 4, 2022.
CREDIT: Chris Kleponis - CNP / MEGA

For footwear, Biden’s choices are classic and sharp. The first lady regularly wears versatile heels and boots in nude, black and even embellished tones from Manolo Blahnik, Valentino and Stuart Weitzman. Jewel-toned and metallic pointed-toe pumps are also a go-to for her brighter ensembles, from labels like SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker, Prada and Jimmy Choo. In warmer months, she can also be seen in espadrille wedge sandals by Loeffler Randall.

