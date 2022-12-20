Jill Biden Sparkles in Black Sequin Dress & Pearl Earrings at White House Hanukkah Reception

Dr. Jill Biden was sharply outfitted to welcome Hanukkah at the White House.

The Monday night event notably introduced the White House’s first respective menorah, crafted with the House’s rescued wood beams from President Truman’s 1948-1952 renovation. It also included a ceremony led by Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker, as well as candle lighters including Auschwitz survivor Bronia Brandman, U.S. Representative to the United Nations Human Rights Council, Ambassador Michèle Taylor, and Avi Heschel, granddaughter of civil rights activist Rabbi Abraham Joshua Heschel.

Surrounded by her “We the People”-themed decorations, the first lady welcomed attendees and introduced them. For the occasion, she wore a dark knee-length dress with a curved neckline and long sleeves. The piece featured an upper black leather bodice panel, surrounded and lined with gunmetal silver sequins. Rounded gold drop pearl earrings and a bracelet finished Biden’s attire for the special occasion.

Related Queen Consort Camilla Brings Wild Flair in Leopard Dress & Suede Boots to 'Together at Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey Princess of Wales Kate Middleton Gets Festive in Maroon Dress & Pumps for 'Together at Christmas' Carol Service at Westminster Abbey Drag Queens at White House's Respect for Marriage Act Ceremony Bring Sparkling Glamour With 'RuPaul's Drag Race' Stars Shangela & Brita Filter

US President Joe Biden and Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker listen while US first lady Jill Biden speaks during a Hanukkah Holiday Reception in the Grand Foyer of the White House in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 19, 2022. CREDIT: BRENDAN SMIALOWSKI/AFP via Getty Images

“The story of America is the story of you, of all of us, drawing strength from those who came before, spreading the fire that burns in our hearts, grateful for the miracles of love and faith and kindness and courage that surround us each and every day,” Biden said in her welcome speech, which you can view in full on the White House’s YouTube channel. “May the promise of ‘We the People’ light our path forward into Hanukkah and the New Year, and it — may it bring us together, as always.”

When it came to footwear, Biden likely opted for her go-to shoe style: pointed-toe pumps. Her set could not be seen, but given her former public appearances and penchant for the style, she likely wore a complementary or matching pair with her outfit — of course, featuring the set’s traditional pointed toes and 3 to 4-inch stiletto heels.

US President Joe Biden and Rabbi Charlie Cytron-Walker listen while US first lady Jill Biden speaks during a Hanukkah Holiday Reception in the Grand Foyer of the White House in Washington, D.C. on Dec. 19, 2022. CREDIT: AFP via Getty Images

For footwear, Jill’s choices are classic and sharp. The first lady regularly wears versatile heels and boots in nude, black and even embellished tones from Manolo Blahnik, Valentino and Stuart Weitzman. Jewel-toned and metallic pointed-toe pumps are also a go-to for her brighter ensembles, from labels including SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker, Prada and Jimmy Choo. In warmer months, she can also be seen in espadrille wedge sandals by Loeffler Randall.

PHOTOS: Click through the gallery to discover Biden’s sharp style through the years.