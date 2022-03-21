Jill Biden Masters Winter-to-Spring Style in Floral Dress and Sharp Suede Boots After Delaware Trip

Dr. Jill Biden brought a sharp take to transitional seasonal dressing while remaining optimistic towards springtime after a weekend trip to Delaware, the president’s home state.

The first lady stepped off Marine One in Washington, DC with President Biden, wearing a dark green midi dress. The long-sleeved, slim-fitting piece featured an allover gray, yellow and white floral print, giving it a light-hearted burst of detail. Biden’s look was easily finished with a tan cashmere scarf and gold and black aviator sunglasses.

Jill Biden and President Joe Biden arrive at the White House in Washington, DC on March 20, 2022. CREDIT: Andrew Harnik/AP

For footwear, Biden kept warm from the winter chill in a pair of suede boots. The light brown style featured knee-high uppers and almond-shaped toes. The style also appeared to include square heels totaling at least 2 inches in height, as well as light front stitching. Biden’s boots were smoothly layered with her midi-length dress, a clever styling trick in colder seasons. The style gave her look a streamlined effect, while still being practical and chic.

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden arrive at the White House in Washington, Sunday, March 20, 2022, after spending the weekend in Rehoboth Beach, Del. CREDIT: Andrew Harnik/AP

Suede boots are always a popular cold weather trend, due to their full coverage and typically soft texture. Pairs like Biden’s are especially versatile for layering and wearing with a variety of ensembles. Biden isn’t the only star who’s gravitated towards the style this season; stars like Karlie Kloss, Adele and Paris Hilton have also worn pairs by Manolo Blahnik, Stuart Weitzman and Saint Laurent in recent weeks. Biden has been seen in similar boots throughout the fall and winter seasons in hues of black, gray and olive green, as well.

Jill and Joe Biden. CREDIT: Shawn Thew - Pool via CNP / MEGA

When it comes to footwear, Biden’s choices are classic and chic. The first lady regularly wears versatile pumps in nude and black tones from brands like Dior, Valentino and Stuart Weitzman. Color-coordinated heels are also a go-to for her brighter ensembles, from labels like Jimmy Choo and Manolo Blahnik. In warmer months, she can also be seen in espadrille wedge sandals by Loeffler Randall.

Discover Jill Biden’s sharp style through the years in the gallery.