Jill Biden Twins With Carrie Bradshaw in a Lookalike Floral Dress With Her Go-To Yellow Pumps

Dr. Jill Biden gave Carrie Bradshaw a run for her money in her most recent outfit, worn yesterday to the annual National Governors Association’s Spouses Breakfast at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC.

Cementing her penchant for floral prints, the first lady attended the NGA Breakfast in a dark blue dress with a white, gold and green floral print. The style included a short-sleeved belted silhouette, complete with a knee-length skirt. Her outfit was complete with a dark green face mask and a gold watch, bangle bracelets, a delicate necklace and gold stud earrings.

First lady Jill Biden attends the annual NGA Spouses Breakfast at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC on January 31, 2022. CREDIT: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Biden’s outfit didn’t just reaffirm her love for floral prints—which she’s worn plenty of in recent months in elegant dresses by Jonathan Cohen, Dolce & Gabbana and Oscar de la Renta. It also referenced another iconic fashionista: Carrie Bradshaw. As Bradshaw herself, Sarah Jessica Parker wore a strapless flared dress in the exact same print while filming “And Just Like That…” in October 2021. The print showed that standout style can outlast seasons, and even translate from the screen to real life—particularly as the “And Just Like That…” finale, airing this Thursday, will feature Bradshaw in said dress.

Sarah Jessica Parker films “And Just Like That…” on October 25, 2021. CREDIT: Splash

When it came to shoes, Biden opted for a pair of bold yellow pumps. Her pair featured suede uppers and a pointed-toe silhouette, as well as stiletto heels totaling at least 3 inches in height. The stye added a pop of color to her ensemble—similarly to colorful pairs worn by SJP on “Sex and the City” and “And Just Like That…” Biden’s pumps are also one of her go-to pairs, which she’s worn numerous times in the last year—and her latest look proves the staying power of a beloved shoe in one’s footwear rotation.

A closer look at Biden’s pumps. CREDIT: AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster

Punchy pumps have returned as a top footwear choice, following a return to high heels simultaneously with a return to live events. Pointed-toe styles with stiletto heels, like Biden’s, add a vibrant touch to any look. New styles by Salvatore Ferragamo, Kurt Geiger and Sam Edelman has similarly featured bright colors. In addition to Biden, stars like Megan Fox, Kate Hudson and Paris Hilton have also worn colorful pumps by Amina Muaddi, By Far and Steve Madden in recent weeks.

When it comes to footwear, Biden’s choices are always classic and chic. The first lady frequently favors versatile slingback heels in nude and black tones, often by brands like Dior, Valentino and Stuart Weitzman. Color-coordinated and sparkly pointed-toe pumps are also a go-to for her brighter ensembles, typically from labels like Manolo Blahnik and Jimmy Choo. In warmer months, she can also be seen in espadrille wedge sandals by Loeffler Randall.

