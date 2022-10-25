×
Jill Biden Blossoms in Green Lace Floral Dress & Dior Slingback Pumps to Celebrate Diwali

By Aaron Royce
Jill Biden brought blooming style to the White House while celebrating Diwali. On Monday, the Hindu religious festival — also known as the Festival of Lights — was celebrated in the East Room for the first time with a Sa Dance Company performance and reception, attended by Biden and her husband, President Joe Biden, their daughter Ashley and Vice President Kamala Harris.

For the occasion, Biden wore a green midi dress crafted from swirling floral lace. The intricate number featured a column fit with a curved neckline and long sleeves, gaining an added dimension from ombre pops of black and white and a light blue tint; Biden also cinched the piece with a thin black belt, giving it an added formality. Gleaming crystal drop earrings completed her outfit, which bore remarkable similarity to the white floral dress she wore to unveil Nancy Reagan’s commemorative postal stamp in June.

Jill Biden celebrates Diwali with President Joe Biden, Ashley Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Sa Dance Company dancers in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C. on Oct. 24, 2022.
CREDIT: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images
Jill Biden celebrates Diwali with President Joe Biden, Ashley Biden, Vice President Kamala Harris and Sa Dance Company dancers in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C. on Oct. 24, 2022.
CREDIT: Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Biden opted for a set of black Dior pumps. The $990 fabric style — one of Biden’s most-worn pairs since entering the First Lady role — featured a pointed-toe silhouette accented by matching 4-inch inverted “comma” heels. The set was complete with its signature embroidered cotton slingback straps, accented by flat bows printed with “J’Adore Dior” lettering for a whimsically chic statement.

Dior’s “J’Adior” slingback pumps.
CREDIT: Courtesy of Dior
The occasion follows Biden’s co-hosted event with Mary J. Blige for Breast Cancer Awareness Month on Monday afternoon. For the occasion, in partnership with Cancer Moonshot and the American Cancer Society, Biden wore a pine green belted dress and brown suede pumps with a golden bird-shaped brooch — seemingly symbolizing safety and reassurance, highlighting Biden’s secure nature around the topic of breast cancer.
Jill Biden, Mary J. Blige, Cancer Moonshot, cancer, Breast Cancer Awareness Month, dress, green dress, belted dress, pumps, brown pumps, pointed toe pumps, stiletto pumps, suede pumps, heels, DC, Washington DC, pin, gold pin, bird pin
Jill Biden and Mary J. Blige attend Biden’s Cancer Moonshot Event With American Cancer Society & Mary J. Blige in Washington, D.C. on Oct. 24, 2022.
CREDIT: Alex Wong/Getty Images

For footwear, Biden’s choices are classic and sharp. The first lady regularly wears versatile heels and boots in nude, black and even embellished tones from Manolo Blahnik, Valentino and Stuart Weitzman. Jewel-toned and metallic pointed-toe pumps are also a go-to for her brighter ensembles, from labels including SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker, Prada and Jimmy Choo. In warmer months, she can also be seen in espadrille wedge sandals by Loeffler Randall.

Click through the gallery to discover Biden’s sharp style through the years.

