Jill Biden Blossoms in Peasant Top Floral Dress & Espadrilles for Congressional Picnic 2022 With Joe Biden

Dr. Jill Biden was in full bloom for the 2022 Congressional Picnic on Tuesday afternoon.

The first lady stepped out for the occasion with President Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in Washington, D.C., wearing a flowing blue maxi dress. The swaying piece featured a tired skirt with a knee-high slit, as well as a peasant top-style neckline and lightly rounded sleeves for a bohemian touch. Adding a summer-worthy finish to Biden’s ensemble was an overlapping print of multi-toned pink flowers, as well as pearl earrings and layered gold necklaces — which included pendants ranging from “Mama” lettering to flowers.

President Joe Biden, First Lady Jill Biden and Kamala Harris arrive at the 2022 Congressional Picnic at the White House in Washington, DC on July 12, 2022. CREDIT: Chris Kleponis - Pool via CNP / MEGA

When it came to shoes, Biden opted for a classic summertime staple: the espadrille. Her style featured woven platforms with — though they weren’t fully visible — a triangular wedge heel, likely totaling 2-3 inches in height. The pair also featured curved toe straps and woven tied ankle straps in beige tones. The bohemian silhouette is a go-to for Biden, who’s worn black and metallic gold pairs by Loeffler Randall and Castañer in the past, ranging from occasions from meeting Queen Letizia of Spain to hosting the White House’s annual Easter Egg Roll.

Wedges like Biden’s are a versatile warm weather wardrobe staple. The style’s longevity comes from its bohemian appearance and flat height-boosting soles, as well as open-toed silhouettes for added breathability. It’s also a frequent trend during the spring and summer seasons; this year has seen new releases from a range of brands, including J.Crew, Stuart Weitzman, Sam Edelman and Tory Burch. In addition to Biden, stars like Jennifer Lopez, Princess Eugenie and Chiara Ferragni have worn pointed heels by JLO Jennifer Lopez, Jimmy Choo and Prada in recent weeks.

For footwear, Biden’s choices are classic and sharp. The first lady regularly wears versatile heels and boots in nude, black and even embellished tones from Manolo Blahnik, Valentino and Stuart Weitzman. Jewel-toned and metallic pointed-toe pumps are also a go-to for her brighter ensembles, from labels including SJP by Sarah Jessica Parker, Prada and Jimmy Choo. In warmer months, she can also be seen in espadrille wedge sandals by Loeffler Randall.

