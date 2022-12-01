Jill Biden Pops in Barbiecore Coat & Pumps for First State Visit With Emmanuel & Brigitte Macron at White House

Jill Biden welcomed French President Emmanuel Macron and first lady Brigitte Macron to the White House this morning. The occasion marked the French pair’s first official state visit to Washington under the Biden administration.

The first lady met with the Macrons with her husband, President Joe Biden, on the South Lawn of the White House. For the occasion, she donned a bright pink coat with a buttoned front and midi-length hem, tapping into the current “Barbiecore” trend — where monochrome and bright pink outfits are used to reclaim the traditional femininity seen in its doll namesake in an empowering way. Matching gloves completed her ensemble with an added pop of pink, as well as small drop earrings.

Jill Biden, Joe Biden, Emmanuel Macron and Brigitte Macron meet during an official state visit on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington on Dec. 1, 2022. CREDIT: Getty Images

When it came to footwear, Jill opted for her go-to shoe style: pointed-toe pumps. This set featured curved scalloped counters and triangular toes, crafted from smooth suede in a similarly bright pink hue as her outfit — creating a true head-to-toe statement. Thin stiletto heels, likely totaling 3 to 4 inches in height, completed the pair with a formal finish.

