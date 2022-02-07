Jill Biden is Winter-Chic in Classic Coat and Sharp Suede Boots

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Dr. Jill Biden was sharply dressed against the winter chill while arriving in Washington, DC with President Joe Biden this weekend.

The first lady stepped off Marine One with President Biden, wearing a knee-length gray dress and black overcoat—both classic, versatile pieces for the winter season. The chic pieces were paired with a black face mask and aviator sunglasses. Biden further accessorized with delicate gold earrings and thin necklaces.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden return to the White House on Marine One on Feb. 6, 2022. CREDIT: Michael Brochstein/Courtesy of Sipa USA via AP

For footwear, Biden kept warm from the winter chill in a pair of suede boots. The pale gray style featured knee-high uppers and almond-shaped toes. The style also appeared to include square heels totaling at least 2 inches in height. Biden’s boots were smoothly layered with her complementary knee-length dress, a clever styling trick in colder seasons. The style gave her look a streamlined effect, while still being practical for colder weather.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden return to the White House on Marine One on Feb. 6, 2022. CREDIT: Michael Brochstein/Courtesy of Sipa USA via AP

Suede boots are always a popular winter trend, due to their full coverage and typically soft texture. Pairs like Biden’s are especially versatile for layering and wearing with a variety of ensembles. Biden isn’t the only star who’s gravitated towards the style this season; stars like Karlie Kloss, Adele and Paris Hilton have also worn pairs by Manolo Blahnik, Stuart Weitzman and Saint Laurent in recent weeks. Biden has been seen in similar boots throughout the fall and winter seasons in hues of black, brown and olive green, as well.

President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden return to the White House on Marine One on Feb. 6, 2022. CREDIT: Michael Brochstein/Courtesy of Sipa USA via AP

When it comes to footwear, Biden’s choices are classic and chic. The first lady regularly wears versatile pumps in nude and black tones from brands like Dior, Valentino and Stuart Weitzman. Color-coordinated heels are also a go-to for her brighter ensembles, from labels like Jimmy Choo and Manolo Blahnik. In warmer months, she can also be seen in espadrille wedge sandals by Loeffler Randall.

