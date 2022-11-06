Jessica Simpson Goes Sky-High in Versace Platform Booties with Graffiti’d Skinny Jeans

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jessica Simpson’s continuing her rock n’ roll style streak this season — this time, at her daughter Maxwell’s basketball game on Friday night.

While leaving the occasion in Calabasas, California, the FN cover star was spotted in a pair of blue DSquared2 skinny jeans covered in a black graffiti-like illustrated print. The grungy denim was paired with a low-cut white top and black leather-paneled blazer. Her ensemble was complete with a turquoise-beaded brown leather Western-style belt, black leather tote bag and oversized angular sunglasses, as well as layered gold rings and a turquoise bird-shaped pendant necklace.

Jessica Simpson leaves a basketball game with her daughter, Maxwell, in Calabasas on Nov. 4, 2022. CREDIT: @CelebCandidly/ Snorlax / MEGA

Jessica Simpson leaves a basketball game with her daughter, Maxwell, in Calabasas on Nov. 4, 2022. CREDIT: @CelebCandidly/ Snorlax / MEGA

When it came to footwear, Simpson continued her passion for prints in a set of soaring Versace platform boots. Her $1,725 Aevitas style featured black leather uppers, complete with calf-high shafts and lightly squared toes. Giving the set a towering height boost were stacked tiered platform soles, as well as thick flared block heels totaling 5-6 inches in height. The style only enhanced Simpson’s edgy aesthetic, while remaining daring and dynamic in their own right.

A closer look at Simpson’s Versace boots. CREDIT: @CelebCandidly/ Snorlax / MEGA

Versace’s Aevitas platform boots. CREDIT: Courtesy of Versace

Platform boots like Simpson’s have become an ongoing trend due to their height-boosting soles and heels. Block-heeled pairs are particularly popular from their added balance and ease. Numerous styles have emerged in recent collections from a range of brands, as well, including Sam Edelman, Jeffrey Campbell and Vince Camuto. Simpson herself is a longtime fan of the style; in fact, she was even spotted earlier this season in a towering leopard-printed Saint Laurent pair at another basketball game.

Jessica Simpson attends her daughter’s basketball game in Thousand Oaks, Calif. on Oct. 15, 2022. CREDIT: @CelebCandidly / MEGA

For footwear, the “Blonde Ambition” star frequently wears her own namesake brand’s pumps, boots and sandals. Outside of her namesake label, Simpson has also been spotted in platform sandals, pumps and heeled boots by Aquazzura, Saint Laurent and Stuart Weitzman over the years. When off-duty, she can be seen in ankle boots and comfy slides by Gucci, Sacai and Fendi.

