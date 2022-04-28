Jessica Simpson Boosts Her ‘Short Girl’ Style in Hot Pants & Sky-High Wedges in New Modeling Campaign

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jessica Simpson is celebrating “short girl” summer with a warm weather-ready outfit — plus height-boosting heels.

Shot by Adam Franzino, the “Open Book” author posed in a set of dark blue denim hot pants, featuring frayed hems. Completing her look was an orange and blue printed floral top — in fact, the affordable $70 Daniela style from her own Jessica Simpson brand, which included a smocked neckline and rounded draped sleeves. A delicate gold necklace and layered bangles completed her sultry bohemian look.

“Just hanging out on a bathroom counter with a gigantic leaf wearin’ @jessicasimpsonstyle! The things us short girls do to look tall for spring,” Simpson jokingly captioned the sleek photo on Instagram.

When it came to shoes, Simpson tapped herself again for a bold summer style — namely, the Tausen wedges from her Summer 2022 collection. The $110 style featured tobacco brown suede uppers with slingbackand buckled straps, plus curved uppers in a peep-toe silhouette. Giving the style — and Simpson’s entire outfit — decidedly boho vibes were round gold stud accents, as well as wooden platform soles with 5-inch wedge heels.

Jessica Simpson’s Tausen wedges. CREDIT: Courtesy of Jessica Simpson

Wedges are poised for a comeback within the current high heel renaissance. Styles that feature connected soles and chunky heels, creating a triangular “wedge” silhouette, often feature ankle and toe straps for added support. Recent pairs incorporate textures like crystals, raffia and even colorful satin, hailing from brands like Versace, Veronica Beard and Betsey Johnson. In recent weeks, stars like Anne Hathaway, Nicky Hilton and Jennifer Aniston have also stepped out in soaring wedges by Armani, Castaner and Saint Laurent.

These aren’t Simpson’s only heels as of late — earlier in the week, she posed again in a green ribbed outfit with hidden Sophia Webster heels.

For footwear, the “Blonde Ambition” star frequently wears her own namesake brand’s pumps, boots and sandals. Outside of her namesake label, Simpson has also been spotted in platform sandals, pumps and heeled boots by Aquazzura, Saint Laurent and Stuart Weitzman over the years. When off-duty, she can be seen in ankle boots and comfy slides by Gucci, Sacai and Fendi.

