Jessica Simpson Models Leopard Bustier, Paper Bag Shorts & Heels in ‘Wild’ Collection Campaign

Jessica Simpson is taking a bold step forward into summer, thanks to her namesake collection.

While starring in her brand’s newest summer campaign today on Instagram, Simpson struck a pose in a punchy warm-weather outfit. The “Open Book” author’s ensemble featured a deep green and beige leopard-printed bustier top with silver front buttons, as well as a matching duster with flowing sleeves. Completing the look was a pair of white shorts with a paper-bag waist and wide attached belt. The pieces are part of Simpson’s new Into The Wild summer edit, which features an array of clothing and shoes in tropical, floral and leopard prints from $42-$120 on her website.

The “Dukes of Hazzard” actress gave her outfit a glamorous boho finish with layered gold and beaded necklaces and rings, as well as stacks of bangles and a pair of oversized sunglasses. Though her shoes weren’t visible, it’s likely Simpson boosted her outfit with footwear from her Into The Wild shoe curation, which includes a variety of wedges, mules, pumps and platform sandals in themed leopard, reptilian and tropical prints.

It’s also possible she elevated her outfit with new footwear from her newest collection on her website, which includes knotted platform sandals, crystal-embellished pumps, beaded mules and studded sandals.

Simpson’s no stranger to bold heels, frequently wearing them on and off-duty over the years for a range of occasions — from the red carpet to simply taking mirror selfies at home.

For footwear, the “Blonde Ambition” star frequently wears her own namesake brand’s pumps, boots and sandals. Outside of her namesake label, Simpson has also been spotted in platform sandals, pumps and heeled boots by Aquazzura, Saint Laurent and Stuart Weitzman over the years. When off-duty, she can be seen in ankle boots and comfy slides by Gucci, Sacai and Fendi.

