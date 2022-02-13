Jessica Simpson Takes a Risk in Plunging Slit Lace Dress and Towering Platform Heels

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission.

Jessica Simpson posed in her most daring look yet on social media this week.

The footwear entrepreneur posed in a mirror selfie on Instagram, wearing a risqué minidress. The black style appeared to feature a strapless silhouette, creating a natural plunging neckline—complete with a thigh-high slit for added sleekness. Simpson fully leaned into her penchant for bold glamour as well, layering her look with numerous sparkling and gold necklaces, bracelets and rings for an ensemble that was bohemian and slick.

“Saturnight,” Simpson captioned the photo.

For footwear, Simpson wore a pair of bold platform sandals. The style featured thick platform soles, as well as numerous toe, ankle and front straps that appeared to wrap around her foot. The style, though its heels weren’t visible, likely included soaring stiletto heels totaling 4-5 inches in height. The pair gave Simpson’s look an even sultrier edge.

Platforms have become a top footwear trend this season, providing height and support from their typical thick soles and ankle straps. Most pairs include either block or stiletto heels ranging from 3-6 inches in height. In addition to the “Dukes of Hazzard” actress, Hailee Steinfeld, Lorde and Madison Beer have been spotted in pairs by Jimmy Choo, Charlotte Olympia and Stuart Weitzman in recent weeks. Simpson’s no stranger to platforms, as the style has become one of her signatures over the years.

Related Simone Biles Upgrades Neon Green Bodycon Dress With Leather Blazer & Chunky Platform Sandals Charli D'Amelio Is Sleek in Sheer Shirt and Sky-High $110 Steve Madden Heels Jessica Simpson Suits Up for Business Expansion Deals & Teases Furniture Line, Skincare & More

For footwear, the “Blonde Ambition” star frequently wears her own Jessica Simpson brand’s pumps, boots and sandals. Outside of her namesake label, Simpson has also been spotted in platform sandals, pumps and heeled boots by Aquazzura, Saint Laurent and Stuart Weitzman over the years. When off-duty, she can be seen in ankle boots and comfy slides by Gucci, Sacai and Fendi.

Click through the gallery to see Simpson’s shoe wardrobe over the years.

Boost your next outfit with sleek sandals.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

To Buy: A New Day Ema sandals, $26 (was $30).

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Michael Michael Kors Miri sandals, $150.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Kate Spade New York Confetti sandals, $228.