Jessica Simpson Goes Grunge in Distressed Shirts and Sky-High Boots

By Aaron Royce
January 2020
January 2020
September 2018
August 2018
Jessica Simpson boosted her latest OOTD with an edgy twist — and bold shoes to boot.

The footwear entrepreneur posed in a mirror selfie on Instagram, wearing a distressed white T-shirt layered beneath a distressed black sweatshirt. The grungy tops were paired with dark blue jeans, as well as a studded leather crossbody bag. Giving her outfit an air of Y2K glamour, Simpson accessorized with large hoop earrings, rimless oversized sunglasses and a fedora accented with a floral scarf.

When it came to shoes, the “Dukes of Hazzard” star opted for a set of sleek platform boots. Her knee-high stye appeared to feature black leather uppers, complete with squared toes and thick platform soles. Giving the pair—and her outfit—a daring twist were towering block heels, totaling at least 4 inches in height.

Platform boots like Simpson’s are a seasonal fall and winter footwear trend, due to their supportive thick soles and heels. Styles in neutral leathers or suedes have become the most popular, as seen in new pairs by Versace, Brother Vellies and Jeffrey Campbell. In addition to the media personality, stars like Jessica Simpson, Barbara Palvin and Emily Alyn Lind have also slipped on platform boots by Moschino, Paris Texas and Gucci in recent weeks.

Simpson’s no stranger to platforms, as the style has become one of her signatures over the years.

For footwear, the “Blonde Ambition” star frequently wears her own Jessica Simpson brand’s pumps, boots and sandals. Outside of her namesake label, Simpson has also been spotted in platform sandals, pumps and heeled boots by Aquazzura, Saint Laurent and Stuart Weitzman over the years. When off-duty, she can be seen in ankle boots and comfy slides by Gucci, Sacai and Fendi.

Click through the gallery to see Simpson’s shoe wardrobe over the years.

Boost your winter looks in platform boots.

Jeffrey Campbell, boots, platform boots, black boots, heeled boots, block-heel boots, leather boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom

To Buy: Jeffrey Campbell Widow boots, $205.

Kate Spade New York, boots, platform boots, black boots, heeled boots, block-heel boots, suede boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

To Buy: Kate Spade New York Barrett boots, $228.

Target, A New Day, boots, platform boots, black boots, heeled boots, block-heel boots
CREDIT: Courtesy of Target

To Buy: A New Day Daisy boots, $34 (was $40).

