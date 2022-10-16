Jessica Simpson Packs A Punk Rock Punch in Leopard Platform Boots, Archive Chanel and Torn Denim

Jessica Simpson embodied ‘80s grunge glamour for her daughter Maxwell’s basketball game on Saturday afternoon.

Arriving for the occasion in Thousand Oaks, California, the FN cover star was spotted in a set of gray skinny jeans with distressed knees. Paired with the edgy denim were aviator sunglasses, a Pink Floyd T-shirt and a red leather trucker jacket. For a fashionable twist, Simpson carried an oversized leather tote bag from Chanel’s Egyptian-themed Pre-Fall 2019 collection; the metallic gold piece featured chain-accented straps, as well as a graffiti-esquie hieroglyph print. The shoe designer completed her outfit with layered gold and beaded rings, stacked bracelets and large hoop earrings.

Jessica Simpson attends her daughter’s basketball game in Thousand Oaks, Calif. on Oct. 15, 2022. CREDIT: @CelebCandidly / MEGA

When it came to footwear, Simpson continued her passion for prints in a set of soaring Saint Laurent boots. Her now-sold-out Billy style featured ankle-high uppers with rounded toes and 2-inch platform soles, covered in a tan leopard print. Completing the set were 5.5.-inch block heels, giving her a dramatic height boost reminiscent of ‘80s rock n’ roll style.

A closer look at Simpson’s boots. CREDIT: @CelebCandidly / MEGA

Platform boots like Simpson’s have become an ongoing trend due to their height-boosting soles and heels. Block-heeled pairs are particularly popular from their added balance and ease. Numerous styles have emerged in recent collections from a range of brands, as well, including Sam Edelman, Jeffrey Campbell and Vince Camuto.

Jessica Simpson attends her daughter’s basketball game in Thousand Oaks, Calif. on Oct. 15, 2022. CREDIT: @CelebCandidly / MEGA

For footwear, the “Blonde Ambition” star frequently wears her own namesake brand’s pumps, boots and sandals. Outside of her namesake label, Simpson has also been spotted in platform sandals, pumps and heeled boots by Aquazzura, Saint Laurent and Stuart Weitzman over the years. When off-duty, she can be seen in ankle boots and comfy slides by Gucci, Sacai and Fendi.

PHOTOS: Discover shoe styles from Simpson’s own wardrobe over the years in the gallery.