Jessica Simpson Poses in Bikini for a Passionate ‘Texi-Cali’ Style Moment With a Pedicure That Pops

Jessica Simpson proved that even swimwear makes a sleek ensemble — complete with the right pose, of course.

The footwear designer, who just bought back ownership of her namesake brand, posed in a wicker hanging chair while wearing a brown bikini. Covertly covering up her swimwear with a reddish-brown suede hat, Simpson still made a statement with her eyewear — a pair of round sunglasses with frames shaped like daisies. The star’s bohemian poolside look was complete with a gold and diamond bracelet.

“Text Cali,” Simpson cryptically captioned the photo on Instagram.

Though Simpson went barefoot for the occasion, her inclusion of a bright red pedicure still proved her penchant for a bold statement. The footwear designer often straps on bold platforms, boots or stilettos from her own Jessica Simpson label, featuring a range of embellishments and prints, for day-to-day wear. It’s likely a pair of sandals or slides from the designer’s brand were the finishing touch to her look, as they have been in the past.

Most recently, Simpson was also spotted in a range of strappy sandals, platforms and bedazzled stilettos while modeling in her own Spring 2022 campaign.

For footwear, the “Blonde Ambition” star frequently wears her own namesake brand’s pumps, boots and sandals. Outside of her namesake label, Simpson has also been spotted in platform sandals, pumps and heeled boots by Aquazzura, Saint Laurent and Stuart Weitzman over the years. When off-duty, she can be seen in ankle boots and comfy slides by Gucci, Sacai and Fendi.

