Jessica Alba Revamps Button-Downs with Classic Converse Sneakers With Son Hayes

Jessica Alba brought new life to a business-casual staple while strolling with her son, Hayes, in Los Angeles.

The Golden Globe-nominated actress stepped out in tan and white-striped button-down shirt by Kittenish. However, the collared piece was anything but formal; Alba layered it over a white tank top tucked into a pair of cream trousers. Giving the piece a bohemian element were layered pendant necklaces, as well as a slouchy buckled $695 Boyy crossbody bag. Alba’s look was finished with Otra’s nude cat-eye Lola sunglasses.

Jessica Alba and her son Hayes stroll in Los Angeles on March 12, 2022. CREDIT: Bellocqimages/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

For footwear, the Honest Beauty founder completed her ensemble with a pair of high-top Converse sneakers. Her style featured white canvas uppers, as well as a classic lace-up silhouette. Finishing the pair were white rubber platform soles, giving her look a height boost while streamlining its neutral tones.

Jessica Alba and her son Hayes stroll in Los Angeles on March 12, 2022. CREDIT: Bellocqimages/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

A closer look at Alba’s Converse sneakers. CREDIT: Bellocqimages/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

High-top sneakers like Alba’s are a staple style, able to be worn with any number of casual outfits. Pairs in neutral canvas or leather with classic lace-up silhouettes are the most popular. In addition to the “Good Luck Chuck” actress, stars like Anne Hathaway, Lucy Hale and Jordan Alexander have also laced into white sneakers by Nike, Vans and Balmain in recent weeks.

Jessica Alba and her son Hayes stroll in Los Angeles on March 12, 2022. CREDIT: Bellocqimages/Bauergriffin.com / MEGA

When it comes to shoes, Alba keeps her styles classic and contemporary. The “Into the Blue” star often wears towering platform boots and sandals by Giuseppe Zanotti, Opening Ceremony and Kat Maconie for an added height boost. Red carpets and events often find her in pointed-toe pumps and shiny sandals from brands like Christian Louboutin, Celine and Nicholas Kirkwood, among countless others. Off-duty, she frequently wears sneakers from Puma and Converse — plus affordable slides and sandals from Sam Edelman, Yosi Semra and Launa Lea.

