Jennifer Lopez’s Stylist Reveals Shoe Options for Her Second Wedding to Ben Affleck

By Aaron Royce
Stylist Rob Zangardi shared a glimpse behind-the-scenes at Jennifer Lopez’s second wedding to Ben Affleck this weekend. The couple wed at Affleck’s estate in Riceboro, Ga., on Saturday — which also shared a romantic history, as it’s where they would have originally wed in their initial 2003 engagement.

During Lopez and Ben’s wedding, Zangardi — one of her longtime stylists, aside Mariel Haenn — shared an Instagram post of images including a chapel, place setting and group photo with Haenn, makeup artist Mary Phillips, manicurist Tom Bachik and hairstylist Chris Appleton.

Within the behind-the-scenes photos, Zangardi also included a close-up shot of some shoe options for Lopez for the big day — including pairs from her JLO Jennifer Lopez collection for DSW. Pairs from her affordable line included two pairs of white stiletto-heeled sandals — one with wraparound straps, the other with faux fur-topped toe straps and winding lace-up straps. Additional pairs included platform sandals in satin and suede in a range of white tones, as well as a pair of stiletto sandals with feather-trimmed straps.

Though it’s unclear which pair Lopez chose — or if the photo showed every shoe option for her wedding — she did wear a flowing gown and veil by Ralph Lauren, according to People. Affleck wore a white tuxedo jacket and black trousers, coordinating with Lopez and their wedding’s all-white dress code. At the ceremony, Lopez and Affleck were married by lifestyle coach Jay Shetty at his estate surrounded by friends and family.

The occasion followed Lopez and Affleck’s viral July honeymoon in Paris, where Lopez was spotted on numerous occasions with Affleck, Max, Emme and Seraphina. Her outfits for their group occasions varied, ranging from jeans and sweaters to flowing dresses. In one memorable outfit, Lopez stepped out in a set of towering white platform heels with a matching sweatshirt and blue jeans, complete with a brown Valentino logo belt and leather and woven wicker Hermés “Picnic” Birkin bag.

Jennifer Lopez, Platform Heels, Paris Honeymoon
Jennifer Lopez leaves the Hôtel de Crillon hotel in Paris, France on July 27, 2022.
CREDIT: GC Images

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck wed in a second ceremony in Riceboro, Ga., on Affleck’s estate home, following their previous Las Vegas wedding and Parisian honeymoon in July. The outdoor occasion featured an all-white dress code, with the ceremony itself officiated by Jay Shetty. Guests included Ben’s children from his previous marriage to Jennifer Garner, Violet Affleck, 16, Seraphina Affleck, 13, Sam Affleck, 10; and Jennifer’s children from her previous marriage to Marc Anthony, Emme and Maximilian Muniz, both 14. Matt Damon, Kevin Smith and Jason Mewes were also among the attendees.

Discover Lopez’s street style over the years in the gallery.

